Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputy hit by suspected drunken driver during level three snow emergency
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy in Pickaway County is listed in stable condition after hit by a suspected drunken driver. It happened Friday night on route 23 at Orr Road. The deputy was along the highway investigating a snow-related automobile crash when another motorist crashed into the stopped cruiser, which had his overhead emergency lights on. The deputy and another motorist were inside the cruiser but were not seriously injured.
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
WISH-TV
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in sub-zero conditions
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Friday, December 23, a vehicle fire was reported in the 1000 block of Sugar Tree Road. It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says that before the arrival of deputies at the scene, the Scioto Township Fire personnel were already working to extinguish the flames.
Franklin Park murder suspect arrested 18 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021 CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism case after truck found shot up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism after a truck was found shot up on Tuesday evening along Eygpt Pike. The owner of the vehicle took to social media asking for help in finding the suspect, stating that their vehicle had broken down and was parked at the “power station” on Eygpt Pike near Frankfort Clarksburg Pike.
Kearns, murder suspect, arrested in Jackson
Nearly two months ago, Portsmouth Police released the name Anthony Kearns to the public after an intense period of unknowing. That man has now been taken into custody. The suspect has been a person of interest in the double homicides of Abraham Pucheta, age 40, and Javier Luna, age 35.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SWAT teams descend on Pike Co. home as gunshots ring out
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a law enforcement situation that unfolded overnight on Long Fork Road in Pike County. Reports indicate that police began surveillance of the property around 1 a.m. on Thursday with law enforcement personnel staged at the fairgrounds and a local church.
Ohio murder suspect mistakenly freed from jail arrested in fatal gas station shooting
David A. Johnson III, 20, was facing homicide and other charges when he was mistakenly freed from jail only to become involved in another fatal shooting, authorities said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe Police Department involved in high-speed pursuit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department was involved in a high-speed pursuit this morning after a Jeep SUV was seen leaving a known drug house at a high rate of speed. The call came in shortly before 10 a.m. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the...
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle involved in a Chillicothe police pursuit located
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ross County have located the vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier today. The Chillicothe Police Department had been searching for a white Jeep SUV, driven by an African American male after it fled from a traffic stop near a “known drug house”. Officers engaged in a short pursuit, but eventually terminated it and issued a countywide BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
One hundred three calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 6:24 am, Officer taking Fraud report, where a suspect made threats over Internet site to get the victim in legal trouble if payment not given to them…. 12:04 pm, Officer responded...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – FireFighters Battle Car Fire in Level 3 Snow Emergency
ROSS – Ross County sheriffs office reported that they along with firefighters to the area of 1047 Sugar Tree road last night around 7:37 pm. Accoridng to early reports a woman reported that she was operating her 2007 Nissan Murano Northbound on Sugar Tree Rd. she then stated that she heard a “pop” noise as she was navigating a corner, where she went on the left side of the roadway and into a ditch. She then stated that flames started coming out from under hood when she exited the vehicle and dialed 911. Forcing her out into the 0-degree temperatures.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputy crashes into house in Chillicothe during snow storm
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A deputy is alright after their cruiser crashed into a house in Chillicothe. It happened around noon on Friday as the deputy was traveling near downtown at Western Avenue and Water Street when he swerved to miss an oncoming car, according to eyewitnesses. “A lady decided...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Circleville Walmart Pokemon Shoplifter Running From Police
Circleville – A man is running from police around 1:40 pm on Wednesday after theft of Pokemon cards from Walmart. According to early reports, Walmart loss prevention called the police when they witnesses a theft inside the store when they attempted to stop the man he ran out the doorway. He was reported to have gotten into a vehicle with a ladder rack, but soon he was out on foot and running behind Walmart where police started to surround the area.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after standoff on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:40 p.m.:. A Cincinnati man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit and eventual standoff in Warren County Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to I-71 on reports of...
Comments / 0