Dorothy Smith
2d ago
I challenge professionals to study the effects of Covid and quarantine on societal mental health. The chaos happening in our city is happening across the country, and this can’t just be coincidence. And for all you ignorants out there, please post your comments about Biden or the mayor someplace else
milwaukeecourieronline.com
How This 19-Year-old Dance Coach is Making a Difference, one Move at a Time
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A Milwaukee dance coach is using his passion to lead a youth dance team, all part of his plan to give back to the community.
themadent.com
Vincent Lyles Joining Greater Milwaukee Foundation as Executive Director of Milwaukee Succeeds
Milwaukee, WI-The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has chosen Vincent Lyles to serve as the next executive director of Milwaukee Succeeds, following the retirement of longtime leader Danae Davis. Lyles will begin his new role Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Currently, he serves as the system vice president of community relations at Advocate Aurora Health.
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
CBS 58
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee area a 'concern' for health leaders as people gather for holidays
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County health leaders are alerting the public to be cautious as COVID-19 cases, positivity and hospitalizations have risen in recent weeks at the same time as health care providers battle an aggressive flu season and RSV infections. "The good news, first, is that RSV is...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee doctor steers us through new world of FDA-regulated over-the-counter hearing aids
One of the many products being pushed hard this holiday season is over-the-counter hearing aids. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently allowed sales of the devices after years of unregulated hearing products being on the market. There are, still, of course, prescription hearing aids, available from a licensed medical professional.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
Check presented to LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness this Christmas
The touching moment took place with the family of Grant Heffelfinger, when the Milwaukee Gay Sports network gave a $1,600 donation to Pathfinders.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Melo, plus cold weather pet advice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a 10 lb. puppy you should meet who may be one of the most adorable pets featured as a CBS 58 Pet of the Week: Melo!. Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 23 to introduce Melo. He's only about one year old.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
36th and Nash shooting: Milwaukee girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 36th and Nash on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said around 4 p.m., a person in a car fired several shots at the girl that was walking. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are...
Greater Milwaukee Today
It’s taken a village
GRAFTON — On the front lawn of the Schumaker’s Grafton home are four large illuminated letters: HOPE. It’s something everyone needs a little of at Christmas time, but the Schumakers more than most — and this year, they’re getting it courtesy of a community that has rallied around them in a time of crisis.
WISN
Milwaukee essential workers brave cold to get the job done
Despite the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind, many people had to go to work, outside in the cold. The brutal air felt like a shock to the system Friday, with most people avoiding the elements at all costs. That's not the case for the Madsen family. Christian Madsen and his twin sons, Connor and Chase, woke up before dawn to start clearing sidewalks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in residence near 1st and Kinnickinnic
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a man found dead near 1st and Kinnickinnic Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the incident happened before 6 a.m. A 74-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead inside his residence. There is an investigation underway, but the cause of death does not appear...
CBS 58
Expert shares tips to keep your furnace running properly through arctic temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Heating and electrical workers have been busy around the clock with calls of broken furnaces. Workers at O'Leary's Plumbing, Heating and Electrical say they're already booking well into the night if you're looking for someone to come out and look at your furnace. But there are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday happenings at The Corners of Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Need a last-minute gift? There’s plenty of time and plenty to find at The Corners Of Brookfield. Gino Salomone is checking out how they're celebrating the season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holiday gifts for (almost) anyone on your list
MILWAUKEE - Toys, apparel and gift cards are some of the top Christmas gifts this holiday season. If you're still looking for some inspiration, Jen Munoz is here with some of her top picks!
Frigid temperatures are leading to pipes freezing
With the frigid temps outside, many homeowners and business owners are dealing with busted or frozen pipes.
CBS 58
Two women call 911 in alleged hostage situation, leading to arrest of Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a hostage situation late Wednesday, Dec. 21, leading to one arrest. Two women from Palmyra, one 34-year-old and one 26-year-old were reportedly being held against their will before calling 911 during an escape attempt from a residence near N. 77th St. and W. Hampton.
Wisconsin House Cat Brings Home the Head of an Alligator
A 2-year-old black cat in Wisconsin recently did something most human hunters can relate to; it brought its bounty back home to impress the family. Owner Wendy Wiesehuegel, who lives on the shores of Lake Keesus in Waukesha County, a half hour northwest of Milwaukee, was more than impressed—she was shocked. Her cat, Burnt Toast, had dragged in an alligator head.
