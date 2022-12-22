ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dorothy Smith
2d ago

I challenge professionals to study the effects of Covid and quarantine on societal mental health. The chaos happening in our city is happening across the country, and this can’t just be coincidence. And for all you ignorants out there, please post your comments about Biden or the mayor someplace else

milwaukeecourieronline.com

How This 19-Year-old Dance Coach is Making a Difference, one Move at a Time

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A Milwaukee dance coach is using his passion to lead a youth dance team, all part of his plan to give back to the community.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee

When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

36th and Nash shooting: Milwaukee girl wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 36th and Nash on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said around 4 p.m., a person in a car fired several shots at the girl that was walking. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

It’s taken a village

GRAFTON — On the front lawn of the Schumaker’s Grafton home are four large illuminated letters: HOPE. It’s something everyone needs a little of at Christmas time, but the Schumakers more than most — and this year, they’re getting it courtesy of a community that has rallied around them in a time of crisis.
GRAFTON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee essential workers brave cold to get the job done

Despite the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind, many people had to go to work, outside in the cold. The brutal air felt like a shock to the system Friday, with most people avoiding the elements at all costs. That's not the case for the Madsen family. Christian Madsen and his twin sons, Connor and Chase, woke up before dawn to start clearing sidewalks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in residence near 1st and Kinnickinnic

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a man found dead near 1st and Kinnickinnic Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the incident happened before 6 a.m. A 74-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead inside his residence. There is an investigation underway, but the cause of death does not appear...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holiday gifts for (almost) anyone on your list

MILWAUKEE - Toys, apparel and gift cards are some of the top Christmas gifts this holiday season. If you're still looking for some inspiration, Jen Munoz is here with some of her top picks!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Field & Stream

Wisconsin House Cat Brings Home the Head of an Alligator

A 2-year-old black cat in Wisconsin recently did something most human hunters can relate to; it brought its bounty back home to impress the family. Owner Wendy Wiesehuegel, who lives on the shores of Lake Keesus in Waukesha County, a half hour northwest of Milwaukee, was more than impressed—she was shocked. Her cat, Burnt Toast, had dragged in an alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

