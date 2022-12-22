Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Columbus Bishop Watterson topples Logan
Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Logan 39-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Logan faced off on December 1, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: East Liverpool earns tough verdict over Alliance Marlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as East Liverpool defeated Alliance Marlington 52-50 at East Liverpool High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, East Liverpool faced off against Youngstown...
richlandsource.com
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger delivers smashing punch to stump North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Kinsman Badger put away North Jackson Jackson-Milton 78-39 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Kinsman Badger and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 67-53 game on February 22, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local mollywopps Beverly Fort Frye
Belmont Union Local lit up the scoreboard on December 22 to propel past Beverly Fort Frye for a 56-34 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Beverly Fort Frye and Belmont Union Local played in a 66-51 game on February 27, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes
Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United
Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Taking care of business: New Cumberland Oak Glen scores early, often in pounding of East Liverpool Beaver Local
New Cumberland Oak Glen tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up East Liverpool Beaver Local 61-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave New Cumberland Oak Glen a 25-10 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.
richlandsource.com
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine
Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
St. Clairsville comes up short in matchup with Glen Dale John Marshall
Glen Dale John Marshall collected a solid win over St. Clairsville in a 62-43 verdict in West Virginia girls basketball on December 22. Last season, St. Clairsville and Glen Dale John Marshall faced off on December 20, 2021 at St. Clairsville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bellaire imposes its will on Shadyside
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bellaire put away Shadyside 57-12 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 23-6 lead over Shadyside.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Hannibal River rains down on Matamoras Frontier
Hannibal River offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Matamoras Frontier during this 67-24 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Hannibal River faced off against Bridgeport and Matamoras Frontier took on Weirton Madonna on December 10 at Matamoras Frontier High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
richlandsource.com
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
