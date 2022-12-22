ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, OH

richlandsource.com

Too wild to tame: Columbus Bishop Watterson topples Logan

Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Logan 39-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Logan faced off on December 1, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LOGAN, OH
richlandsource.com

Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOGAN, OH
richlandsource.com

Belmont Union Local mollywopps Beverly Fort Frye

Belmont Union Local lit up the scoreboard on December 22 to propel past Beverly Fort Frye for a 56-34 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Beverly Fort Frye and Belmont Union Local played in a 66-51 game on February 27, 2021. For more, click here.
BEVERLY, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes

Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United

Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Struthers dims lights on East Palestine

Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
STRUTHERS, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellaire imposes its will on Shadyside

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bellaire put away Shadyside 57-12 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bellaire a 23-6 lead over Shadyside.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Hannibal River rains down on Matamoras Frontier

Hannibal River offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Matamoras Frontier during this 67-24 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Hannibal River faced off against Bridgeport and Matamoras Frontier took on Weirton Madonna on December 10 at Matamoras Frontier High School. Click here for a recap.
MATAMORAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
BARNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE

