ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sultan, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Community Support Needed to Help Lost Pets Find Their Homes

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is urging the community to take necessary steps to help increase the chances of a lost pet finding its way back home. Thousands of lost pets are brought to the Humane Society for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds

“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
EDMONDS, WA
425magazine.com

Bellevue Hosts Vending Machines Dispensing Help, Hope Through Jan. 1

There are three red vending machines in Bellevue Downtown Park for the next 11 days that dispense help to others rather than chips, sodas, or other cravings. The Giving Machines offer the opportunity — with a push of a button and swipe of a credit card or use of mobile payment like Apple Pay or Google Pay — to donate items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives, and livestock.
BELLEVUE, WA
actionnews5.com

Some dog owners are ditching their pets in the cold

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - Officials in Washington state urge pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends. This come after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. It’s hard to believe someone would abandon an animal in the cold and...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KUOW

A record year for homeless deaths in King County — again

2022 marked another grim year for people in Seattle and King County experiencing homelessness. More than 270 people died this year in the county without secure housing —the highest number in 20 years. Their ages range from 2 to 80. They died in tents, RVs, beneath bridges, and inside...
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KING-5

Snow and icy conditions impact Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — It’s the official start of winter and most of western Washington is blanketed with snow and ice and on Wednesday overnight temperatures are expected to plunge, well below freezing, which has made an impact on a Lynnwood staple. Phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow

SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations

SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley

Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy