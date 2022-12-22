Read full article on original website
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
The Suburban Times
Community Support Needed to Help Lost Pets Find Their Homes
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is urging the community to take necessary steps to help increase the chances of a lost pet finding its way back home. Thousands of lost pets are brought to the Humane Society for...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds
“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
'Loose Ends' helps complete unfinished knitting projects left behind by loved ones
SEATTLE — It's the season of giving and one Seattle woman is hoping she can give people a new sense of life. She created an organization dedicated to helping people complete unfinished projects left behind by loved ones. "It's snowing outside, and it's a cold place most days but...
Vigil honors those who died while homeless, calls for awareness as frigid temperatures continue
SEATTLE — As the sun set on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, dozens of people gathered outside Seattle City Hall to honor those who died while experiencing homelessness. Each name of the at least 269 unhoused people who died in King County so far this...
425magazine.com
Bellevue Hosts Vending Machines Dispensing Help, Hope Through Jan. 1
There are three red vending machines in Bellevue Downtown Park for the next 11 days that dispense help to others rather than chips, sodas, or other cravings. The Giving Machines offer the opportunity — with a push of a button and swipe of a credit card or use of mobile payment like Apple Pay or Google Pay — to donate items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives, and livestock.
actionnews5.com
Some dog owners are ditching their pets in the cold
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - Officials in Washington state urge pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends. This come after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. It’s hard to believe someone would abandon an animal in the cold and...
'Tripledemic' causing children's medicine shortage. Here's how to protect your kids at home
SEATTLE — Parents across the country are still facing empty shelves as they search for the medications they need to treat their sick children as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 continue to spread. There was a 65% rise in sales of pediatric pain and fever-reducing medication...
KUOW
A record year for homeless deaths in King County — again
2022 marked another grim year for people in Seattle and King County experiencing homelessness. More than 270 people died this year in the county without secure housing —the highest number in 20 years. Their ages range from 2 to 80. They died in tents, RVs, beneath bridges, and inside...
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
q13fox.com
Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm
SEATTLE - Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets. People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and...
Missing woman’s family: If she had white privilege, we would have answers
SEATTLE, Wash. — As of Sunday, Mary Johnson-Davis had been missing for 746 days. The Tulalip woman’s face stared out from all corners of the room on posters, banners and red T-shirts, at an event titled “What Happened to Mary Johnson-Davis? Two Years is Too Long” on Sunday.
q13fox.com
Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood coated in ice after freezing rain
Numerous law enforcement agencies are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Many areas across the Puget Sound region were completely draped in a layer of ice from a overnight freezing rain event.
Burglars resort to driving into Renton storefronts ahead of the holidays
RENTON, Wash. — Another driver rammed into a Renton storefront this week, burglarizing the store before escaping with thousands of dollars in products. Ahead of Christmas, small business owners in Renton are questioning what can be done to ensure the future of their businesses. Early Monday morning, Wizard's Keep...
KING-5
Snow and icy conditions impact Lynnwood business
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — It’s the official start of winter and most of western Washington is blanketed with snow and ice and on Wednesday overnight temperatures are expected to plunge, well below freezing, which has made an impact on a Lynnwood staple. Phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday...
Cold weather shelters open in Whatcom, Skagit Counties
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A game of bingo at First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon helps pass the time and keep thoughts from straying to the bone chilling temperatures outside. The church is one of three day shelters around Mount Vernon now open to warm the homeless as...
q13fox.com
Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow
SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
Western Washington nonprofits calling for holiday donations
SEATTLE — Despite this being the best time of year for some, two non-profit organizations, KING 5’s community partner The Northwest Harvest and The Salvation Army, are asking for help to ensure it's the best time of year for all. "The pandemic has waned, everyone thought the need...
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
