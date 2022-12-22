ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KTRE

Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll

PRAIRIE GROVE, Texas (KTRE) - All Prairie Grove Utilities water customers near Diboll are advised to boil all water intended for personal consumption until further notice. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. The notice was issued due to a drop in pressure in the water system.
DIBOLL, TX
kjas.com

Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
WOODVILLE, TX
KLTV

Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured. According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of...
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

City of Lufkin prepares for arctic cold front

KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on a crash that occurred on US Highway 69 in Central. Central Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene where two vehicles collided. Four adults and two children were in the vehicles. One person has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. East Texas...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
TRINITY, TX
KTRE

Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine Rural Water reports the necessary corrective actions were taken and the boil water notice has been lifted. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 22, 2022.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches’s Ryan Larson Signs with Northwestern Louisiana

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches hosted a signing party Wednesday night in a restaurant in the historic downtown district. Dragons standout Ryan Larson signed to go play football for Northwestern State in Louisiana. “Feels great.” He said, “I put on a lot of hard work and it feels like it’s...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
LUFKIN, TX

