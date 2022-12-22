Read full article on original website
Boil water notice issued for Prairie Grove Utilities customers near Diboll
PRAIRIE GROVE, Texas (KTRE) - All Prairie Grove Utilities water customers near Diboll are advised to boil all water intended for personal consumption until further notice. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. The notice was issued due to a drop in pressure in the water system.
The Coalition of Lufkin's next Alcohol Awareness event will be this spring
Mom’s Diner in Lufkin is hosting a fundraiser today to benefit a little boy named Rylan. Rylan was severely burned in a fire while trying to save his little brother. 100% of the proceeds go to the family. The event goes from 11-7:30 tonight. KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on...
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
SFA gardeners scramble to protect plants as they brace for cold front
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - There’s a lot of things the gardeners at SFA Gardens can control but the weather isn’t one of them. Now they’re scrambling to get thousands of plants safe. “We work with the weather, so when it’s extra hot we work with the hotness,...
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
Juvenile in critical condition after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile was seriously injured. According to Lufkin police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early this morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of...
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
City of Lufkin prepares for arctic cold front
KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on a crash that occurred on US Highway 69 in Central. Central Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene where two vehicles collided. Four adults and two children were in the vehicles. One person has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. East Texas...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
Worker dies after falling out of tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A tree service worker is dead after they fell out of a tree while working between Tyler and Whitehouse. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the worker fell out of the tree while working in the 6300 block of FM 346 between Tyler and Whitehouse.
Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Coming To Lufkin, Texas?
When I would go to Kingwood and visit my aunt, she would always say she was going to Michaels. That was kind of strange because my cousin, Micheal, didn't have his own home and lived with her because he was 12. In reality she was going to a Michaels Arts...
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Texas woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in Texas arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 […]
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm children while barricaded in home
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, a man was arrested in Cherokee County after the sheriff’s office said a welfare check led to the man barricading himself in a residence. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 69 South in Wells, in reference to a welfare check. Upon […]
Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine Rural Water reports the necessary corrective actions were taken and the boil water notice has been lifted. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 22, 2022.
Nacogdoches’s Ryan Larson Signs with Northwestern Louisiana
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches hosted a signing party Wednesday night in a restaurant in the historic downtown district. Dragons standout Ryan Larson signed to go play football for Northwestern State in Louisiana. “Feels great.” He said, “I put on a lot of hard work and it feels like it’s...
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
