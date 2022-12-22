ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

98.1 KHAK

Top UNI Assistant Reportedly Nabbed by Iowa State

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, UNI co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton is expected to be hired as the next OL coach at Iowa State. The details of a contract have yet to be released. The soon-to-be hire comes after offensive coordinator Tom Manning and offensive line...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State to hire UNI’s Ryan Clanton as new offensive line coach, per report

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Northern Iowa offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton will be Iowa State’s newest leader in the trenches. Clanton has coached at UNI for five season and developed the likes of Spencer Brown and Trevor Penning, who were drafted in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022.
AMES, IA
thenexthoops.com

Behind the numbers of Caitlin Clark’s 2000-point milestone

Facing off against Dartmouth on Wednesday, Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark eclipsed 2000 points scored for her career in a game where she posted a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in just 26 minutes on the floor. Clark reached 2000 points scored in just her 75th...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

State High School Athletic Association passes new football classification measure

A new way to classify Iowa High School football teams may be in effect next season. The Gazette reports that earlier this month, the IHSAA board of control approved a recommendation from the IHSAA classification committee to adopt a model — based on socioeconomics — similar to one currently used by the Minnesota State High School League.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State

(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
KGLO News

12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads

MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm

IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
IOWA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART

THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Dr. Jeff Stein Shares a Tragic Story from Iowa's History

It was one of the deadliest fires in Iowa history, and prompted sweeping changes in the way fire departments train. Shortly after 8 in the morning on December 22nd, 1999, fire broke out in Melissa Cooper's Keokuk apartment, one of three in a century-old two-story house. She was awakened by her 4-year-old son Jacob, who said there was a fire. She and Jacob escaped, and fire fighters soon arrived to put out the fire and rescue Melissa's other three children.
KEOKUK, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

