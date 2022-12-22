Napavine Wins Ugly Against Davenport

Keira O'Neill shoots a jumper from just inside the elbow during the first quarter of Napavine's win over Toledo on Dec. 14.

At Brewster

TIGERS 51, GORILLAS 35

Davenport 11 4 12 8 — 35

Napavine 14 12 11 14 — 51

Davenport: Soliday 6, Jacobsen 14, Schneider 4, Jacoby 7, Lathrop 4

Napavine: McCoy 2, Kaut 3, Gall 3, Tupuola 3, O’Neill 13, Schutz 6, Evander 7, Hamilton 14

Though it wasn’t the prettiest game, the Napavine girls basketball team got its road trip to Brewster off to a good start in a 51-35 win over Davenport Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Hamilton and Keira O’Neill led the Tigers with 14 and 13 points, respectively, but no other Tiger scored in double figures.

“Morgan and Keira played well tonight,” Tigers coach Shane Schutz said. “We struggled offensively tonight but found a way to win ugly. We were able to force 29 turnovers.”

Those 29 turnovers turned into a lot of fastbreak points, the majority of Napavine’s scores, on an off-shooting night in an unfamiliar gym. The Tigers will be back in that very same gym against the host Brewster Thursday at 4:30 p.m.