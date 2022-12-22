ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

Napavine Wins Ugly Against Davenport

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvRp8_0jqtWNOK00
Keira O'Neill shoots a jumper from just inside the elbow during the first quarter of Napavine's win over Toledo on Dec. 14.

At Brewster

TIGERS 51, GORILLAS 35

Davenport 11 4 12 8 — 35

Napavine 14 12 11 14 — 51

Davenport: Soliday 6, Jacobsen 14, Schneider 4, Jacoby 7, Lathrop 4

Napavine: McCoy 2, Kaut 3, Gall 3, Tupuola 3, O’Neill 13, Schutz 6, Evander 7, Hamilton 14

Though it wasn’t the prettiest game, the Napavine girls basketball team got its road trip to Brewster off to a good start in a 51-35 win over Davenport Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Hamilton and Keira O’Neill led the Tigers with 14 and 13 points, respectively, but no other Tiger scored in double figures.

“Morgan and Keira played well tonight,” Tigers coach Shane Schutz said. “We struggled offensively tonight but found a way to win ugly. We were able to force 29 turnovers.”

Those 29 turnovers turned into a lot of fastbreak points, the majority of Napavine’s scores, on an off-shooting night in an unfamiliar gym. The Tigers will be back in that very same gym against the host Brewster Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Rainier Upends Seagulls on the Road

Rainier: Ja. Meldrum 23, Jo. Meldrum 19, Owen 2, Ji. Meldrum 10, Sprouffske 6. Raymond: Gunderson 3, Hutson 10, Medeiros 2, Jimenez 2, Anderson 17, Yearout 2. Playing in a non-league contest on the coast, the Rainier boys basketball team soundly beat Raymond Thursday night, 60-36. Jake Meldrum scored 23...
RAINIER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Rainier Escapes Raymond With Win

Rainier: Swenson 8, Askey 15, Plowman 2, Blackburn 2, Beckman 15, Hanson 19. Raymond: Kongbouakhay 4, Ky. Koski 2, Ka. Koski 9, Freeman 45. Despite 45 points from Raymond standout Karsyn Freeman, the Rainier girls basketball team clamped down when it mattered most, and escaped Raymond with a 61-60 victory Thursday night in non-league play.
RAINIER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Bearcats Take First in University Place

The W.F. West wrestling team took home a trophy Thursday in Pierce County, coming home with first place overall at the Winter Solstice tournament hosted by Curtis High School. The Bearcats earned 291 points as a team, with Curtis coming in second 60 points behind them, and Enumclaw and Tumwater rounding out third and fourth, respectively.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Overcome 14-Point Deficit to Beat Wildcats

Ocosta: Figueroa-Tinoco 4, Agranon-Rosas 8, Barnum 3, X. Prigmore 15, N. Prigmore 3, Turner 8, Lewis 6. Tenino: Gonia 22, P. Snider 4, Schow 20, Feltus 5, Noonan 2. The Tenino boys basketball team dug itself a hole in the first half, but came back with a vengeance in the second at home on Brock Court, beating Ocosta 53-47 in non-league play Wednesday.
TENINO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Pirates Drop First Game to 1A Knights

King’s Way Christian: Bump 3, Hall 15, Tyler 15, Evanson 26, Belefski 3, Duke 18, Struthers 2. Adna: Meister 18, Johnson 2, Salme 23, Guerrero 2, Muller 2, Smith 11. In its toughest defensive night of the season, the Adna boys basketball team fell to 1A King’s Way Christian Wednesday night in non-league action, 82-58.
ADNA, WA
kptv.com

Semi slides into Kelso slough

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
KELSO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking 3 lanes cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking three lanes on eastbound I-90 near Arthur Street has been cleared. Drivers are asked to slow down on the freeways, as there have been several crashes on I-90 so far on Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

‘Treacherous’ Ice Storm Delays Christmas Travel, Closes Major Roadways Friday

‘Twas the night before Christmas Eve and all through Lewis County, ice covered grounds from Packwood to the western boundary. On Friday morning, residents throughout the area received notifications from the Lewis County Alerts system warning of the “treacherous” conditions, advising not to travel unless “absolutely necessary,” as local fire and emergency service responses were seeing delays in response times.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Dec. 15, 2022

• KAREN L. FULCHER, 80, Chehalis, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DEBRA L. LEONARD, 69, Union, died on Dec. 7 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD O. MACKEY, 86, Longview,...
CHEHALIS, WA
ifiberone.com

Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee

ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
TACOMA, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple

ELK, Wash. – A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle...
ELK, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
365
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy