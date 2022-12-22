ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

richlandsource.com

Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East

Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Walnut Hills collects skin-tight win against Milford

Cincinnati Walnut Hills showed its poise to outlast a game Milford squad for a 55-53 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford played in a 53-38 game on January 26, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati West Clermont delivers smashing punch to stump Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati West Clermont left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Morrow Little Miami 63-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 12, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Loveland on December 15 at Loveland High School. Click here for a recap.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ironton Tribune

Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise

The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

This Christmas will be cold, but not the coldest on record

In just the past few years, we've seen a wide range of what the weather on Christmas Day looks like in Ohio. Multiple years have brought several inches of snow. While this year's forecast isn't calling for much snow on Christmas Day, it's very likely that much of Ohio is going to wake up Christmas morning to snow on the ground.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
CINCINNATI, OH

