Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Mt. Orab Western Brown pounds Cincinnati Withrow
The force was strong for Mt. Orab Western Brown as it pierced Cincinnati Withrow during Thursday's 89-38 thumping in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 15, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Batavia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East
Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Walnut Hills collects skin-tight win against Milford
Cincinnati Walnut Hills showed its poise to outlast a game Milford squad for a 55-53 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford played in a 53-38 game on January 26, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati West Clermont delivers smashing punch to stump Morrow Little Miami
Cincinnati West Clermont left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Morrow Little Miami 63-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 12, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont took on Loveland on December 15 at Loveland High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Williamsburg dismantles Cincinnati Purcell Marian in convincing manner
Williamsburg handled Cincinnati Purcell Marian 54-34 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 13, Williamsburg squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ironton Tribune
Carter’s decision to be a Bearcat was no surprise
The coaching staff surprised Cincinnati Bearcats fans by leaving for Wisconsin. But Trevor Carter wasn’t about to give any more surprises to the fans. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior linebacker didn’t waver on his commitment when head coach Luke Fickell left the Bearcats for Wisconsin as he signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
Cincinnati Football: Comparing the Bearcats recruiting class to other Big 12 teams
Since the Bearcats will be competing in a new conference next season, it makes sense to compare the 2023 class to other Big 12 programs including fellow new members BYU, Houston and UCF. Cincinnati ranked last in the Big 12 with 15 commitments on early signing day but the average...
richlandsource.com
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne mauls Versailles in strong effort
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Chaminade-Julienne broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 64-40 explosion on Versailles in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Versailles...
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Ripley RULH weathers scare to dispatch Fayetteville
With little to no wiggle room, Ripley RULH nosed past Fayetteville 46-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Fayetteville and Ripley RULH played in a 56-41 game on February 7, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
spectrumnews1.com
This Christmas will be cold, but not the coldest on record
In just the past few years, we've seen a wide range of what the weather on Christmas Day looks like in Ohio. Multiple years have brought several inches of snow. While this year's forecast isn't calling for much snow on Christmas Day, it's very likely that much of Ohio is going to wake up Christmas morning to snow on the ground.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Marshall Avenue in Cincinnati's CUF neighborhood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
Fox 19
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 in Cincinnati are back open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Hazardous road conditions closed all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit for a little more than an hour Saturday. Multiple...
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
Fox 19
Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
Comments / 0