New Orleans, LA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Warriors G Stephen Curry out at least 2 more weeks

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two more weeks with a shoulder injury. The team announced Saturday that a recent re-evaluation showed that Curry is "making good progress." Curry, 34, sustained a subluxation of his left shoulder during a Dec. 14 loss against the Indiana...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

