Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers
A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He's been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm...
Dangerous cold continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Current weather alerts for the Stateline include the following: Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Illinois until noon today, Wind Chill Advisory for Southern Wisconsin until 10am Sunday. It’s a very chilly start to the day. Temperatures are near 0 degrees but with the wind chill it feels around -20 degrees....
Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region
The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
Getting into the holiday spirit at Alpine Academy
We love getting into the holiday spirit and so does Alpine Academy of Rockford. We’re checking out their Christmas program and Scott is telling us about how the community can get involved at Alpine Academy. Scott is proud of the education that is offered at Alpine Academy, and he believes the quicker a child can start learning the more beneficial it will be. For more information about Alpine Academy of Rockford head to alpineacademyofrockford.com or call (815) 227-8894.
Interviewing Santa as he prepares for his big day
We’re so excited to be chatting with Santa before his biggest day of the year and he’s telling us all about his holiday prep. A lot goes into bringing toys to all the good boys and girls around the world, but Santa took some time with us to get us ready for Christmas cheer.
Throwback Thursday Christmas pictures
We have absolutely loved seeing all of your throwback Christmas pics all month long. We also want to see your current Christmas pictures, send us your pics to GDS@Fox39.com.
Video Questions for Santa
So many kids have questions for Santa but may not be able to see him in person. To help get as many questions answered as possible, Santa is answering video questions from Andy and Warren.
Making Reindeer food with Santa
Santa’s reindeer are an extremely vital part of Santa’s mission on Christmas, so we thought that they deserved a treat too. We’re making delicious treat bags for the reindeer, and it is so easy to make. The only ingredients are oats and sprinkles! Santa let us know that these treats are his reindeer’s favorite snack.
