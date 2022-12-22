ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando delays opening on Christmas weekend due to chilly weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday evening that it is set to delay openings over the Christmas weekend due to “unseasonably cold” weather. In a release, SeaWorld Orlando said that the opening times on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 would be pushed to 10 a.m. — an hour after its typical 9 a.m. weekend opening time.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Surfing Santas could be coldest ever this Christmas Eve at Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen years after starting the biggest Christmas party on Cocoa Beach, George Trosset expects Saturday to be coldest Surfing Santas yet. “Santa’s kind of used to the cold, anyways,” Trosset joked Friday as organizers set up stages and tents for the annual event at Coconuts on the Beach.
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

What to do around Orlando when (baby,) it’s cold outside

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida and winter have a flaky relationship, but we have ways of seizing the few genuinely cold weather days we get down here. When my out-of-state friends come visit, I debate whether it’s easiest to let them choose what to do or to just take them somewhere. I see my advice here as a bit of both attitudes; I’m not going to list out every single thing you could do around town when the temperature dips below 60 degrees, but you’ll certainly read about something fun, and it’s your pick.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County fern crop farmers prepare for arctic blast

PIERSON, Fla. – As temperatures across Central Florida drop, Royce Hagstrom will be bracing the cold to protect acres of fern. “I would say by midnight, we’ll be on tonight, and if I’d have to guess, it could be earlier. We’re called freeze protectors,” Hagstrom said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crews extinguish Christmas Eve fire at Lakeland home

LAKELAND, Fla. – A fire broke out in a Lakeland home early on Christmas Eve, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Fire officials said they responded to the structure fire located at 601 North Stella Avenue in Polk County around 4 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home...
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Fog, rain ahead of cold front bringing arctic chill to Central Florida

Patchy fog has already started to form and could be dense overnight into Thursday morning. The fog will take some time to clear, but conditions will improve between 8-10 a.m. Thursday morning. Until then, visibility could be under a mile at times. Commuters or those travelling early should plan on leaving a little early to get to their destination safely.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy