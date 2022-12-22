Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
Related
click orlando
Flights at Orlando International Airport canceled, delayed as winter storm hits US
ORLANDO, Fla. – Some travelers at Orlando International Airport are looking at delays and cancellations as a powerful winter storm moves from the Plains and Midwest to the east coast. Dozens of flights were canceled through Orlando early Thursday. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend...
click orlando
SeaWorld Orlando delays opening on Christmas weekend due to chilly weather
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday evening that it is set to delay openings over the Christmas weekend due to “unseasonably cold” weather. In a release, SeaWorld Orlando said that the opening times on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 would be pushed to 10 a.m. — an hour after its typical 9 a.m. weekend opening time.
click orlando
Surfing Santas carve cold waves, bring holiday spirit to chilled Florida beachgoers
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Christmas in Florida wouldn’t be the same without Surfing Santas, a holiday tradition where hundreds of surfers in cherry-red Santa suits and other holiday costumes paddle out and catch some waves to entertain crowds at Cocoa Beach every Christmas Eve. This year though, a...
click orlando
Surfing Santas could be coldest ever this Christmas Eve at Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Thirteen years after starting the biggest Christmas party on Cocoa Beach, George Trosset expects Saturday to be coldest Surfing Santas yet. “Santa’s kind of used to the cold, anyways,” Trosset joked Friday as organizers set up stages and tents for the annual event at Coconuts on the Beach.
click orlando
Will this be the coldest Christmas in Central Florida? Here’s where things stand
ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be feeling festive for the holidays!. Arctic air is set to blast into Central Florida on Friday. The core of the bitterly cold air mass will settle into the region by Christmas morning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. After a start in the...
click orlando
‘Stretched even thinner:’ Orlando shelter sees fewer volunteers ahead of Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – This holiday weekend, shelters for the homeless are expected to extend capacity due to expected freezing weather. Martha Are with The Homeless Services Network of Central Florida in Orlando said the weather will pose a safety risk. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by...
click orlando
What to do around Orlando when (baby,) it’s cold outside
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida and winter have a flaky relationship, but we have ways of seizing the few genuinely cold weather days we get down here. When my out-of-state friends come visit, I debate whether it’s easiest to let them choose what to do or to just take them somewhere. I see my advice here as a bit of both attitudes; I’m not going to list out every single thing you could do around town when the temperature dips below 60 degrees, but you’ll certainly read about something fun, and it’s your pick.
click orlando
Orange County shelters expected to be filled amid Central Florida freeze
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – This Christmas weekend, Central Florida’s homeless community is expected to fill shelters due to frigid temperatures. With lows dipping into the 20s, advocates said it will be unsafe to be outside for long periods of time. [TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage...
click orlando
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
click orlando
Volusia County fern crop farmers prepare for arctic blast
PIERSON, Fla. – As temperatures across Central Florida drop, Royce Hagstrom will be bracing the cold to protect acres of fern. “I would say by midnight, we’ll be on tonight, and if I’d have to guess, it could be earlier. We’re called freeze protectors,” Hagstrom said.
click orlando
Another gray day before coldest air in years blasts into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The fog will gradually lift through the late morning on Thursday, but the gray skies will continue. Other than some mist in the fog, most will be dry until later in the day. Highs again top out in the mid- to upper 60s. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Hundreds of manatees swim into Blue Spring State Park as temperatures drop
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The drop in temperatures means colder water, and more manatees coming to Blue Spring State Park seeking a warm spot. According to the count Thursday morning by Save the Manatee Club, 395 manatees are now at the spring in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Woman killed in...
click orlando
Crews extinguish Christmas Eve fire at Lakeland home
LAKELAND, Fla. – A fire broke out in a Lakeland home early on Christmas Eve, according to the Lakeland Fire Department. Fire officials said they responded to the structure fire located at 601 North Stella Avenue in Polk County around 4 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home...
click orlando
Fog, rain ahead of cold front bringing arctic chill to Central Florida
Patchy fog has already started to form and could be dense overnight into Thursday morning. The fog will take some time to clear, but conditions will improve between 8-10 a.m. Thursday morning. Until then, visibility could be under a mile at times. Commuters or those travelling early should plan on leaving a little early to get to their destination safely.
click orlando
Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after hurricanes, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – An experimental system in Volusia County that was installed to serve as a temporary sea wall and reinforce the coastline after hurricanes was vandalized, according to Florida’s emergency management team. The state has been installing a pilot system, Tiger Dam, at the end...
click orlando
‘We’ll make it happen:’ Apopka church opens cold weather shelter, needs help
APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka church is opening its doors to provide warmth and food to the area’s homeless during this weekend’s cold snap. A nativity scene is set up inside the fellowship hall at the First United Methodist Church of Apopka. This space will turn into a cold-weather shelter this weekend.
click orlando
Volusia WWII veteran welcomed home after Hurricane Ian displaced him
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A Volusia County World War II veteran will get to spend Christmas finally back inside his own home. Danny Levenson’s home was flooded during Hurricane Ian, but on Friday, the community welcomed him back after another resident fixed it back up. [TRENDING: Vandals cause...
click orlando
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating...
Comments / 0