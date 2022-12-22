ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas football expected to remain quiet in the portal until 2023

Texas football wasn’t very active in comparison to the rest of the Big 12 to start off this window in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Since the Dec. 5 portal window opened, Texas has only sent out a handful of offers. But the conversion rate was pretty good on those portal offers in the last couple of weeks.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson

The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
diehardsport.com

TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?

Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Miami football offers Texas State transfer DT Devon Sears Jr.

Texas State transfer defensive tackle Devon Sears Jr. tweeted on Friday morning that he received an offer from the Miami football program via defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Sears had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for Texas State in 2022. Pro Football Focus named Sears the ninth-best DL transfer.
CORAL GABLES, FL
qcnews.com

Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive

In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
JARRELL, TX
austinmonthly.com

A Brief History of The Texas State Lunatic Asylum

Opened in 1867 and boasting man-made lakes and lush gardens, the Texas State Lunatic Asylum (est. 1867) wasn’t just an asset to the mentally ill—it was one of Austin’s most popular date spots for locals. While reasons for admittance varied from mania to a broken heart, early...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy