Texas football expected to remain quiet in the portal until 2023
Texas football wasn’t very active in comparison to the rest of the Big 12 to start off this window in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Since the Dec. 5 portal window opened, Texas has only sent out a handful of offers. But the conversion rate was pretty good on those portal offers in the last couple of weeks.
Texas Football: 3 biggest priority 2023 recruits post-Early Signing Period
There likely won’t be a ton of movement for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class after the conclusion of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 23. Texas rounded out the 2023 signing class this week with 23 high school recruits in the mix. Two of the 23 commitments to...
Texas Basketball: 3 elite 2024 recruits on Longhorns’ Christmas wish list
In the last few weeks, there wasn’t much attention paid to what Texas basketball is doing on the recruiting trail for the 2024 class for obvious reasons. But Texas is still going to plug away on the trail for the 2024 recruiting class, despite the uncertainty surrounding the coaching staff at the moment.
Texas football sees a ‘legitimate opportunity to win’ 5-Star Duce Robinson
The biggest name to watch for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class following the conclusion of the first Early National Signing Day on Dec. 21 is the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas still appears to very much be in the running to land a commitment from Robinson when he arrives at a final decision on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2023.
Predicting Texas football’s next transfer addition after CB Gavin Holmes
The latest addition by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal for Texas football arrived on Dec. 21 in somewhat of a surprise announcement. Texas landed a commitment out of the portal on Early National Signing Day from the former Wake Forest Demon Deacons redshirt sophomore transfer cornerback Gavin Holmes. Holmes...
Longhorns Flip 2023 WR DeAndre Moore Jr.
The Texas Longhorns are in the Flipmas spirit after securing a commitment from 2023 receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
diehardsport.com
TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?
Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
Miami football offers Texas State transfer DT Devon Sears Jr.
Texas State transfer defensive tackle Devon Sears Jr. tweeted on Friday morning that he received an offer from the Miami football program via defensive line coach Joe Salave’a. Sears had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups for Texas State in 2022. Pro Football Focus named Sears the ninth-best DL transfer.
Steve Sarkisian Emphasizes Impact of New Longhorns' LB Liona Lefau
LB Liona Lefau proves that the brand of Texas means something from coast to coast.
Yahoo Sports
Texas State notebook: G.J. Kinne makes most of little time recruiting for Texas State
SAN MARCOS — When G.J. Kinne’s tenure at Incarnate Word came to an end with a loss in the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs at North Dakota State last Friday, he was left with an empty recruiting class at his next stop, Texas State, five days before early National Signing Day.
qcnews.com
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
KBTX.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
KBTX.com
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
cw39.com
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Central Texas restaurant one of best new restaurants in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is known for its food scene from all over the state whether it’s Dallas, Fort Worth San Antonio, Houston or the smaller cities, but there’s a new restaurant in Austin that was a must-visit in 2022. A report from Love...
texasstandard.org
How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive
In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
austinmonthly.com
A Brief History of The Texas State Lunatic Asylum
Opened in 1867 and boasting man-made lakes and lush gardens, the Texas State Lunatic Asylum (est. 1867) wasn’t just an asset to the mentally ill—it was one of Austin’s most popular date spots for locals. While reasons for admittance varied from mania to a broken heart, early...
These are the new flights coming to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2023
Seven new flights have already been scheduled from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for 2023, with at least two more expected.
