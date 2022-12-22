Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
WSMV
Nashvillians brave sub-zero temps for holiday necessities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With sub-zero temperatures and icy wet conditions, you don’t want to be out on Nashville roads if you don’t have to. However, if you need those last-minute groceries, that’s a different story. In the blistering, brutal, blizzard-like weather, the grocery store is the...
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
WKRN
White Christmases in Nashville
The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past. The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past.
PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside. How to prepare your home for ‘the big chill’ in Middle …. When it's bitter cold outside -- like...
WSMV
Strangers work together to get home for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
WSMV
Thousands without power in Nashville area
Centerville Fire Department said a woman was found inside a home that had caught fire on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WSMV
Travelers change plans before winter storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With cold temperatures on the way to Middle Tennessee, some drivers are hitting the road earlier to avoid dangerous conditions. Stacy and Danna Chapman were one of the many travelers who stopped by the Johnny Cash Rest Area in Dickson County. “We’re going to go home...
Nashville drivers warn others to slow down during icy conditions
Drivers told News 2 the icy roads were slippery, but their main concern was other people who were driving recklessly.
WSMV
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
Nashville plumbers preparing for the worst before the temperature drops
You've probably heard to open your cabinets and let your faucets drip to prevent frozen pipes, but have you heard of these tips?
Southeast Nashville suffers prolonged power outage. Here's why.
Southeast Nashville was one of the hardest hit areas by power outages and many residents told NewsChannel 5 they were without power for the majority of the day.
WSMV
Severe winter weather survival guide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As freezing temperatures come in, it’s important to stay updated with the latest information to remain informed and safe during intense weather conditions. Information regarding road conditions, travel concerns, power outages and more can be found below:. Forecast. Snow and ice on the roads will...
Man spends months trying to get barrels removed from behind Nashville neighborhood
The barrels were finally removed hours after News 2 reached out to the company that owns the apartment complex.
Wind Chill Advisory, black ice on the roadways tonight
Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
Comments / 0