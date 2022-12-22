ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Tennessee families go hours without power in subfreezing temps

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – Kim Freeman, her husband and 3-year-old son were in the dark for more than seven hours after losing power Friday morning due to the winter storm. “He got to open a little tiny present early because it was a rough day,” Freeman said of her son. “I was supposed to clean my house and bake cookies for Santa today, and I can’t do those things.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashvillians brave sub-zero temps for holiday necessities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With sub-zero temperatures and icy wet conditions, you don’t want to be out on Nashville roads if you don’t have to. However, if you need those last-minute groceries, that’s a different story. In the blistering, brutal, blizzard-like weather, the grocery store is the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

White Christmases in Nashville

The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past. The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Strangers work together to get home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Travelers change plans before winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With cold temperatures on the way to Middle Tennessee, some drivers are hitting the road earlier to avoid dangerous conditions. Stacy and Danna Chapman were one of the many travelers who stopped by the Johnny Cash Rest Area in Dickson County. “We’re going to go home...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Severe winter weather survival guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As freezing temperatures come in, it’s important to stay updated with the latest information to remain informed and safe during intense weather conditions. Information regarding road conditions, travel concerns, power outages and more can be found below:. Forecast. Snow and ice on the roads will...
NASHVILLE, TN
MURFREESBORO, TN

