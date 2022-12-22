ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee man sentenced, separate homicides on same day in 2021

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for two separate homicides that happened on April 23, 2021. Mharquelle Dixon, 20, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. In addition to prison time, Dixon was sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision.
Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
36th and Nash shooting: Milwaukee girl wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 36th and Nash on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said around 4 p.m., a person in a car fired several shots at the girl that was walking. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are...
Arrest made in fatal chain reaction crash on I-894

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Friday morning a fatal accident happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into an accident and pulled over. Jolene Reit told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that her car...
Milwaukee shooting near 80th and Winfield; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 80th and Winfield that landed two people in the hospital on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to officials, the victims were traveling in a vehicle when the shooters fired shots at the vehicle, striking...
48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody

MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
Milwaukee airport luggage theft; 1 arrested, 1 sought

MILWAUKEE - Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was stealing luggage from the baggage carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Going to the baggage carousel only to find your luggage stolen would ruin everything for many travelers – especially those flying home for...
Keeping a lid on burglaries in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Looking back through several decades of department records Capt. Kurt Zempel saw something unique about November. There were no reported burglaries in Sheboygan in November. Police say it’s been at least several decades since that last happened. Work between the community and police is being...
Milwaukee man dead in residence near 1st and Kinnickinnic

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a man found dead near 1st and Kinnickinnic Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the incident happened before 6 a.m. A 74-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead inside his residence. There is an investigation underway, but the cause of death does not appear...
Milwaukee County deputy squads hit in 3 separate crashes

MILWAUKEE - Three different Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were involved in separate crashes Friday morning, Dec. 23. Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy's squad car was parked to help block traffic around a crash at I-41 and North Avenue. A car struck the parked squad and had to be towed from the scene with "disabling damage."
Milwaukee hit-and-run; pedestrian in critical condition

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday morning, Dec. 22 near W. Fond du Lac Ave. and N. Sherman Blvd. It happened at approximately 5:14 a.m. Police say the vehicle struck the victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee woman, and left the scene. The...
Waukesha woman set on fire by stranger thriving 2 years after attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Amber Fuller remembers so much about the morning of Sept. 2, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer morning and Fuller, a massage therapist, was walking her two dogs around her Waukesha neighborhood before leaving for work. She would not make it to her appointments that day.
Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that landed a 43-year-old man in a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for...
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
Chicago Man Pleads Guilty in Manitowoc Walmart Theft Case

A Chicago Illinois man has been convicted on two charges stemming from a late September theft from the Manitowoc Walmart. 25-year-old Mahmoud Alrub has pleaded guilty on charges of Retail Theft as Party to the Crime and Possession of THC while a charge of Possession of Narcotic Drugs was dismissed.
Woman killed, good Samaritan seriously hurt in crash on I-41/894 NB near National Ave

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash closed all northbound lanes of I-41/894 near National Avenue Friday morning, Dec. 23. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 a.m., a multiple-vehicle crash occurred near National Avenue. The drivers of two vehicles involved pulled over. A third vehicle pulled over and that driver exited his vehicle apparently to check on the wellbeing of the drivers who had been involved in the crash.
