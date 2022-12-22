The following is a public service announcement provided by the Johnson County Fiscal Court:. The National Weather Service is forecasting the arrival of an arctic cold front that will bring a very abrupt change in weather Thursday night. The combination of wind and very cold temperatures is forecast to create wind chill values of -10 to -20 °F at times Friday into Saturday. The Paintsville/Johnson County Warming Center will open at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd and remain open for several days to provide a warm and dry environment for homeless residents or others in need of warming during periods of inclement weather. The Warming Center is located at 342 Second Street, Paintsville, in what was formerly known as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and is a come-and-go facility with no overnight stays permitted. The Warming Center is in need of volunteers to staff the facility. Volunteers can sign-up to fill one of the following shifts; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.; 7:00 pm to 11:00 p.m.; 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.; and 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Please visit the Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management Facebook page or call 606-789-2550 or 606-789-4221 for general information or to volunteer.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO