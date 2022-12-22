Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Johnson County Warming Center Looking For Volunteers
The Johnson County Fiscal Court is looking for volunteers to staff a warming center that opened Thursday, December 22nd and will be open through Tuesday December, 27th. The Johnson County Fiscal Court opened the warming center in anticipation of severe winter weather that is expected for later Thursday, as wind chill values of -10 to -20 is expected for Friday and Saturday.
WSAZ
Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
wymt.com
Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
WSAZ
Officials gather for groundbreaking of new senior citizens center in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state, county and local officials gathered in downtown Pikeville to break ground on a new senior citizens center. “With the groundbreaking today, we’re making progress on this,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “It’s a great thing for the seniors here in Pikeville and again, it will help make sure that all of our senior citizen centers continue operating.”
wymt.com
‘Give a toy, bring joy’: Motor coach makes Christmas visit to the mountains
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Santa made a stop in Pikeville Thursday, swapping the sleigh for two tour buses. Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB partnered with Croswell Tours to provide several families who were victims of the summer flooding with toys, clothes and a Christmas to remember. Tourism officials connected the Croswell team with Grace Fellowship pastor Debby Bailey, who helped get the families in place for the Thursday party.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Brutally cold Christmas holiday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We spent nearly the entirety of yesterday below not just freezing, but below 10º. Wind chills remain dangerously cold as we head through the rest of our Christmas Eve and right on into our Christmas Day as well. Our First Alert Weather Day continues as the arctic blast continues its iron grip on the mountains.
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
wymt.com
‘Mountain Santa Run’ underway again this holiday season
WALLINS, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a tradition since 1975, and ‘Mountain Santa’ along with his helpers have not missed a year yet. Trucks full of presents have been running through Harlan County with locals presenting gifts to kids. Jordan Howard, the son of Mike ‘Mountain Santa’ Howard, took over the operation after his dad passed away four years ago, and says each year he has been a part of it has been special.
wymt.com
Watch: 2022 Christmas Story as read by WYMT’s Neil Middleton
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This time of year, we get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of buying gifts that we sometimes forget the true meaning of the season. We usually do this with a group of students, but due to illnesses here at the station and at area schools, we were unable to make it happen this year. We are re-playing one from two years ago in 2020, another unusual and tough year here in the mountains.
wymt.com
Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrates Christmas
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Community Kitchen celebrated its Christmas giveaway Thursday, inviting the community for free food, gifts, and more. The event included a walk-up or drive-thru line, to provide to as many families as possible, giving hundreds of toys, fruit bags, and meals to families in need.
wymt.com
Warming Shelters opening in Breathitt County ahead of brutal winter weather
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Warming shelters are opening in Breathitt County ahead of the expected blast of winter coming to the bluegrass. Many people there lost everything in the summer flooding, and shelters like these are a lifeline. The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department’s Multipurpose building looks more like Santa’s...
wklw.com
Warming Center in Paintsville Opening During Extreme Cold
The following is a public service announcement provided by the Johnson County Fiscal Court:. The National Weather Service is forecasting the arrival of an arctic cold front that will bring a very abrupt change in weather Thursday night. The combination of wind and very cold temperatures is forecast to create wind chill values of -10 to -20 °F at times Friday into Saturday. The Paintsville/Johnson County Warming Center will open at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd and remain open for several days to provide a warm and dry environment for homeless residents or others in need of warming during periods of inclement weather. The Warming Center is located at 342 Second Street, Paintsville, in what was formerly known as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and is a come-and-go facility with no overnight stays permitted. The Warming Center is in need of volunteers to staff the facility. Volunteers can sign-up to fill one of the following shifts; 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.; 7:00 pm to 11:00 p.m.; 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.; and 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Please visit the Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management Facebook page or call 606-789-2550 or 606-789-4221 for general information or to volunteer.
wymt.com
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
wymt.com
Small businesses open and ready for Christmas Eve shoppers
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Small businesses across the region were open and ready to welcome in last-minute Christmas shoppers on Saturday. Despite the winter weather, Two Chicks & Co. of Pikeville owner Emily Hall-Pack says she has been surprised with the number of folks braving the cold for those last-minute gifts.
WSAZ
Power line blocking US 60 intersection in Boyd Co.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - AEP crews are working to restore a power line that fell on US 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Officials tell WSAZ.com the downed power lines are near the intersection of Old U.S. 60 and State Route 5. AEP and the sheriff’s office are on scene....
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY IS NOW AT LEVEL 3 COUNTY EMERGENCY! TRAVEL AS OF NOW IS LIMITED TO EMERGENCY VEHICLES ONLY!!!
TEMPERATURE HAS DROP RAPIDLY LIKE WE TOLD EVERYONE IT WOULD DO. ROADWAYS ARE BEING IMPACTED AND ARE HAZARDOUS AT THIS TIME. TREES ARE STARTING TO FALL AS THE WIND GUST HAVE PICKED UP… SEVERAL AREAS THROUGHOUT LAWRENCE COUNTY HAVE LOST POWER…. PLEASE DO YOUR BEST AND STAY OFF ROADWAYS...
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold continues through Christmas
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day looks to continue right on into the weekend as we continue to watch dangerously cold air unlike anything this region has seen in awhile continue to work through the area. Tonight through Christmas Eve. Continuing to watch this brutally cold airmass...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CONDUCTS SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION IN PIKE COUNTY
DECEMBER 22, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE DECEASED: TIMOTHY PAUL JUSTICE, 60, OF PIKEVILLE, KY. WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RESIDENCE AFTER STATE POLICE DISCOVERED HIS BODY WHILE RESPONDING TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE HOME. The Kentucky State Police in Pike County on Wednesday...
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard: Pikeville hands Harlan first loss
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big night for basketball ahead of the incoming severe weather. Pikeville upset previously undefeated Harlan 76-63 to win the Pikeville Invitational among other games. All scores are below. BOYS. Ashland Blazer 68, Pike Central 45. Barren County 72, Corbin 50. Bell County 79,...
