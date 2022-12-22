Rockford holds memorial service for homeless residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday was the “Winter Solstice,” the shortest day of the year.

Homeless advocates, however, said that it was also the darkest night for people sleeping on the streets. A ceremony was held Wednesday evening to honor the homeless men and women that passed away this year.

People gathered in Beattie Park for reading and music. The names of those lost were then read aloud.

Organizers said that the memorial is the only celebration of life that many people receive.

“We want to honor their lives. They were Rockford community folks who may not be recognized, but contributions and were part of this community, and possibly had no other recognition or funeral, or any kind of memorial,” said Shelton Kay of the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition. “So, we want to make sure this is something that recognizes them and honors them as part of this community.”

The coalition said that about 20 area homeless people died in 2022.

