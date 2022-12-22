By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVDEDHAM - Eighteen malnourished dogs were rescued from a Malden home. Animal Rescue League officers have been working on this case for year. They are calling it an illegal kennel. "We firmly believe had we not gotten to these dogs at this time, the Animal Rescue League and myself would have found some dogs pretty near death," said Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins. Police were never allowed to enter the home until they got a notice of violations, allowing a vet to get in. "The dogs were in starvation mode, just three of them,...

MALDEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO