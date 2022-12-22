Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Easton police, fire departments assisting those in need of shelter
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) – Easton police and fire crews say they are assisting anyone in need of shelter because of power outages. The police department says as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, National Grid is reporting about 100 power outages throughout Easton. The department says those in the Highland Street neighborhood are particularly impacted.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington
Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning. The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington. As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across...
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
Family displaced, cat dead after Westerly house fire
Westerly Fire Chief John Mackay said crews were called to Bridgette Lane around 11:30 a.m.
ABC6.com
House fire in Westerly, fire department says smoke fills the structure
WESTERLY, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a Westerly home on Thursday. The Westerly Fire Department’s Chief John Mackay said crew members were called to 1 Bridgette Ln. for a structure fire around noon. Once they arrived, crew members saw heavy smoke from the first and...
ABC6.com
Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
ABC6.com
Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
ABC6.com
Salt trucks prepare for freezing weekend, icy roads
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)– Slick, icy roads are expected after high winds and heavy rain barreled through Southern New England. Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing Friday evening and last through Monday. Nature’s Frontier Landscaping geared up for the icy conditions by loading salt trucks in Cranston.
ABC6.com
Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
Turnto10.com
Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
Turnto10.com
Police respond to armed robbery at market in Fall River
(WJAR) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Thursday night. The department says it got a call at 9:35 p.m. at the Farm Market on 233 Durfee Street about the armed robbery. The clerk told police a...
18 malnourished dogs rescued from Malden home
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVDEDHAM - Eighteen malnourished dogs were rescued from a Malden home. Animal Rescue League officers have been working on this case for year. They are calling it an illegal kennel. "We firmly believe had we not gotten to these dogs at this time, the Animal Rescue League and myself would have found some dogs pretty near death," said Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins. Police were never allowed to enter the home until they got a notice of violations, allowing a vet to get in. "The dogs were in starvation mode, just three of them,...
Fire breaks out at West Greenwich tree service company
Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at Verrier Tree Services in West Greenwich Wednesday morning.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket announces more warming centers for weekend storm
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket will host more warming centers in response to the weekend’s inclement weather. The mayor’s office announced the following locations will serve those in need of shelter from the storm:. The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Ave,...
ABC6.com
Fall River opens shelters and warming stations in response to severe weather
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of Fall River announced a new shelter and warming centers opening Christmas weekend. In response to the impending severe weather, two of Fall River’s homeless shelters are prepared to accommodate residents in need of housing for the holidays. The First Step...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County family turns Christmas Day tragedy into something positive in honor of their son
A Bristol County family is taking a tragedy and turning it into a positive while honoring their son taken far too soon. Brett Ploude was a 16-year-old Taunton High School sophomore when he lost his life in 2015. According to Brett’s father Rich, he lost his battle with depression on Christmas Day.
Comments / 0