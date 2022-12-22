ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Easton police, fire departments assisting those in need of shelter

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) – Easton police and fire crews say they are assisting anyone in need of shelter because of power outages. The police department says as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, National Grid is reporting about 100 power outages throughout Easton. The department says those in the Highland Street neighborhood are particularly impacted.
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
Salt trucks prepare for freezing weekend, icy roads

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)– Slick, icy roads are expected after high winds and heavy rain barreled through Southern New England. Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing Friday evening and last through Monday. Nature’s Frontier Landscaping geared up for the icy conditions by loading salt trucks in Cranston.
Head-on crash in Plymouth results in three hospitalizations

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A head-on crash involving two cars Friday resulted in serious injuries to multiple drivers. Plymouth Fire Department Chief Neil Foley said crew members responded to South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. for a report of a crash with airbag deployment and injury. When they arrived,...
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
Police respond to armed robbery at market in Fall River

(WJAR) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Thursday night. The department says it got a call at 9:35 p.m. at the Farm Market on 233 Durfee Street about the armed robbery. The clerk told police a...
18 malnourished dogs rescued from Malden home

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVDEDHAM - Eighteen malnourished dogs were rescued from a Malden home. Animal Rescue League officers have been working on this case for year. They are calling it an illegal kennel.  "We firmly believe had we not gotten to these dogs at this time, the Animal Rescue League and myself would have found some dogs pretty near death," said Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins. Police were never allowed to enter the home until they got a notice of violations, allowing a vet to get in. "The dogs were in starvation mode, just three of them,...
Pawtucket announces more warming centers for weekend storm

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket will host more warming centers in response to the weekend’s inclement weather. The mayor’s office announced the following locations will serve those in need of shelter from the storm:. The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Ave,...
