markerzone.com
RED WINGS PROSPECT PLANS TO STAY IN RUSSIA, HAS NO INTENTION OF REPORTING TO DETROIT
Dmitri Buchelnikov, drafted 52nd overall in 2022 by the Red Wings, was a big-time get for GM Steve Yzerman. In his draft-year, Buchelnikov scored a whopping 75 points in just 56 games for SKA St. Petersburg's MHL affiliate. He has popped off to start this season, scoring 9 points in the team's first 3 MHL games, with 20 points in 18 VHL games.
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
The Hockey Writers
markerzone.com
CBS Sports
Lions playoff outlook: Detroit's path to the playoffs, remaining games, what needs to happen
The 7-7 Detroit Lions are a rollercoaster, but entering Week 16 with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, they're on the upswing with six wins in their last seven games and a real shot at their first playoff appearance since 2016. Expectations weren't too high in the Motor City for this season after a 3-13-1 2021 campaign that led them to picking native son and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Lions understand the chance they have to break into the NFL's Big Dance. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Detroit has a 30.8% chance to reach the postseason.
Mock draft watch: Lions reload the offense in Draft Wire's latest 2-rounder
FanSided
