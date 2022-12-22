Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly crash investigation on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a deadly accident on the east side of Indianapolis. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, IMPD responded to an accident on East Washington Street between Post Road and I-465. Indianapolis police said a driver was going eastbound on East Washington in a Ford, driving without headlights and […]
Woman drives car on Canal and plunges into freezing water
Indianapolis Fire Department reported that the female driver told firefighters that she her GPS led her down the canal.
Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested
A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
33-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove onto the frozen downtown canal Sunday night and continued until she broke through the ice, plunging her car into the frigid water. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Biankia Larayne Gleason, had gone down an embankment...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 27, 2022
12:02 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th Street and Dental Drive. 12:02 a.m. Agency assist at Mitchell Road and 32nd Street. 12:16 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 1000 block of 27th Street. 1:29 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at H and 16th streets. Incidents – December...
Fire causes extensive damage to house on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Indianapolis' south side Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Bacon Street, near East Troy Avenue and Interstate 65, shortly after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.
Indianapolis couple target by carjackers, suspects still at large
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis couple is warning others after being carjacked last week on the southeast side. They were running errands Wednesday night before the holiday weekend and storm. “The last stop on the way home was Dollar General,” said Kevin Doerr. The two pulled into the store...
WATCH: Car drives on frozen canal in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving. Police responded to the scene […]
WLFI.com
Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man arrested for September 2021 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a man found fatally injured near Monument Circle in September 2021, police said. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong for the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
39-year-old man arrested in 2021 downtown Indianapolis homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 39-year-old man for his alleged role in a homicide that happened in downtown Indianapolis in September 2021. Shortly after 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, police responded to a report of a person down near North Pennsylvania and East Ohio streets. Police arrived and found...
Update: Greene County missing teen located
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road […]
ISP: Man shot wife before leaving in bitter cold with toddler, shooting at deputy
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A Brookville man has been charged for allegedly shooting his wife before walking out in the bitter cold with his toddler and then shooting at a Franklin County sheriff's deputy. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
81-year-old man dies in Indiana house fire started by heating devices
FOREST, Ind. — A man was found dead on Christmas Eve following a house fire that investigators believe was started by heating devices used to warm the home as extremely cold weather freezes central Indiana. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at around 2:45 p.m. a person went to...
WTHI
Greene County fire leaves one man dead
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
bcdemocrat.com
PROSECUTOR: Brown County man found guilty of shooting house on Oak Ridge
Brown County man found guilty of shooting house on Oak Ridge. Brown County native Jamie Rund was found guilty of six different criminal counts arising from an incident that occurred on Oak Ridge Road on Nov. 7, 2021. According to a press release from the Brown County Prosecutor’s Office, the...
WTHR
Tire tracks visible on frozen Indianapolis canal, woman accused of driving on canal arrested
IMPD arrested Larayne Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday night. She's accused of driving her car on the icy canal.
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
Sheriff: Inmate attacked Parke County jail officer
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Police in Parke County are investigating after a correctional officer was attacked by a jail detainee. In a report, the sheriff's department said an officer doing routine checks was struck by 60-year-old inmate Michael Rozsa of Rockville, who then is alleged to have attempted to choke the officer and "held the officer in the cell for a period of time."
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 4