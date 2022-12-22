A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO