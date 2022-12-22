ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

Deadly crash investigation on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a deadly accident on the east side of Indianapolis. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, IMPD responded to an accident on East Washington Street between Post Road and I-465. Indianapolis police said a driver was going eastbound on East Washington in a Ford, driving without headlights and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Woman drives on frozen canal, arrested

A woman has been arrested after police said she drove across a frozen canal in Indianapolis. The incident happened on Christmas night. WXIN reported that Biankia Gleason, 33, apparently blamed her GPS for directing her to the location. She told firefighters that she had driven down an embankment, through a park and onto the canal. When she couldn’t go any further, she turned around and went south, until her car broke through the ice.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Police Log: December 27, 2022

12:02 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th Street and Dental Drive. 12:02 a.m. Agency assist at Mitchell Road and 32nd Street. 12:16 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 1000 block of 27th Street. 1:29 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at H and 16th streets. Incidents – December...
BEDFORD, IN
WATCH: Car drives on frozen canal in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving. Police responded to the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis man arrested for September 2021 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a man found fatally injured near Monument Circle in September 2021, police said. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong for the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Update: Greene County missing teen located

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – *Update: According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Caitlin Williams has been located as of 4:30 p.m. Original: The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. On December 26th at 12:45 a.m., police said deputies were called to a home on Baseline Road […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Greene County fire leaves one man dead

GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI) - One person was killed in a Greene County fire last week. It happened on December 23 on Pate Lane near Solsberry. The fire left one man dead. Other details about the fire are limited. Fire officials have not released the victim's identity or a cause...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Sheriff: Inmate attacked Parke County jail officer

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Police in Parke County are investigating after a correctional officer was attacked by a jail detainee. In a report, the sheriff's department said an officer doing routine checks was struck by 60-year-old inmate Michael Rozsa of Rockville, who then is alleged to have attempted to choke the officer and "held the officer in the cell for a period of time."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
