richlandsource.com

Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing

Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Findlay barely gives Latrobe a chance in blowout victory

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Findlay used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Latrobe 72-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 17, Findlay squared off with Defiance in a basketball game. For more, click here.
FINDLAY, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East

Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Too wild to tame: Columbus Bishop Watterson topples Logan

Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Logan 39-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Logan faced off on December 1, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LOGAN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek

Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
LANCASTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Haviland Wayne Trace stops Lima Central Catholic in snug affair

Haviland Wayne Trace surfed the tension to ride to a 49-41 win over Lima Central Catholic in Ohio boys basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 18, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Delphos St. John's and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Van Wert on December 17 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School. Click here for a recap.
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Hamler Patrick Henry knocks out victory beat against Defiance Tinora

Hamler Patrick Henry had its hands full but finally brushed off Defiance Tinora 47-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Tinora squared off with December 23, 2021 at Defiance Tinora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DEFIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus

Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
DEFIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

Findlay Liberty-Benton darts by Elmore Woodmore in easy victory

Elmore Woodmore got no credit and no consideration from Findlay Liberty-Benton, which slammed the door 64-30 in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on December 15 at Arlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
FINDLAY, OH
richlandsource.com

Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm

Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOGAN, OH
richlandsource.com

Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union

Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
VERSAILLES, OH
richlandsource.com

Toledo Central Catholic casts spell on Perrysburg

Toledo Central Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Perrysburg in a 53-47 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Perrysburg played in a 36-31 game on December 22, 2021. For more, click here.
PERRYSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Ottawa-Glandorf explodes past Napoleon

Ottawa-Glandorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon faced off on December 23, 2021 at Napoleon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NAPOLEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Continental sprints past Leipsic

Continental put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Leipsic in a 56-45 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Continental a 13-4 lead over Leipsic.
LEIPSIC, OH

