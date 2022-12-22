Read full article on original website
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
Findlay barely gives Latrobe a chance in blowout victory
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Findlay used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Latrobe 72-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 17, Findlay squared off with Defiance in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East
Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
Too wild to tame: Columbus Bishop Watterson topples Logan
Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Logan 39-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Logan faced off on December 1, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek
Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Haviland Wayne Trace stops Lima Central Catholic in snug affair
Haviland Wayne Trace surfed the tension to ride to a 49-41 win over Lima Central Catholic in Ohio boys basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 18, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Delphos St. John's and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Van Wert on December 17 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School. Click here for a recap.
Hamler Patrick Henry knocks out victory beat against Defiance Tinora
Hamler Patrick Henry had its hands full but finally brushed off Defiance Tinora 47-32 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Defiance Tinora squared off with December 23, 2021 at Defiance Tinora High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
Portsmouth blitzes Ashland Fairview in dominating victory
Portsmouth dismissed Ashland Fairview by a 64-25 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 8, Portsmouth squared off with Proctorville Fairland in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Findlay Liberty-Benton darts by Elmore Woodmore in easy victory
Elmore Woodmore got no credit and no consideration from Findlay Liberty-Benton, which slammed the door 64-30 in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Rossford and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on December 15 at Arlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
Casstown Miami East casts spell on Versailles
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Casstown Miami East nipped Versailles 41-33 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Casstown Miami East and Versailles played in a 32-29 game on December 23, 2021. For more, click here.
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Toledo Central Catholic casts spell on Perrysburg
Toledo Central Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Perrysburg in a 53-47 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Perrysburg played in a 36-31 game on December 22, 2021. For more, click here.
Ottawa-Glandorf explodes past Napoleon
Ottawa-Glandorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 64-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Napoleon faced off on December 23, 2021 at Napoleon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
Continental sprints past Leipsic
Continental put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Leipsic in a 56-45 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Continental a 13-4 lead over Leipsic.
Bent but not broken: Mt. Gilead weathers scare to dispatch Galion
Mt. Gilead walked the high-wire before edging Galion 75-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. Galion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
