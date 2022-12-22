ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

SFGate

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Drive: 5 plays, 60 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Willis 9 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-and-9; Willis 3 run on 4th-and-1. Tennessee 7, Houston 0. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Mills 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Driskel...
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, APPALACHIAN STATE 50

Percentages: FG .386, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Norris 3-5, Wishart 1-3, Keat Tong 0-1, Sanni 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Mitchell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Keat Tong, Kelly). Turnovers: 11 (Mitchell 2, Pierre-Louis 2, Sanni 2, Wishart 2, Anderson, Keat Tong, Norris). Steals: 9...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Yardbarker

Sharp-shooting No. 3 Houston too much for McNeese

Ja'Vier Francis scored a career-best 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting and collected 13 rebounds to help No. 3 Houston streamroll visiting McNeese 83-44 in nonconference action on Wednesday night. Emanuel Sharp established career highs of 18 points and six 3-pointers as Houston (12-1) continued its strong season. Marcus Sasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers

No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
SFGate

Texans snap 9-game skid by beating skidding Titans 19-14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin...
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

UNLV 74, SOUTHERN MISS 63

Percentages: FG .431, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Arnold 1-3, Pinckney 1-4, Aguirre 0-1, Hart 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Crowley 0-4, Haase 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Haase, Pinckney). Turnovers: 25 (Crowley 7, Arnold 4, Harris 4, Haase 3, Pinckney 3, Aguirre, Hart, Ivory, Morman).
HATTIESBURG, MS

