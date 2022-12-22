NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - A New Orleans Saints linebacker, who is also a Mississippi native, was selected to his first Pro Bowl in his 11-year NFL career Wednesday. Demario Davis is a Brandon, Mississippi native that played football at Brandon High School before playing at the collegiate level at Arkansas State. Davis has been with the Saints since 2018 and is a team captain as well.

