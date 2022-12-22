Salma Hayek is opening up about her steamy scenes with Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The trailer for the third and final installment of “Magic Mike” showed a sexy lap dance scene with Hayek, 56, and Tatum, 42 — and Hayek spoke about what it was like to film it. “It’s very physically challenging,” the Oscar-nominated star told Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” The “Frida” actress dished that it was a “magical moment” that made her “remember who I really was.” Hayek — who took over the role from Thandiwe Newton — gave some insight...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO