Read full article on original website
Related
Salma Hayek: ‘Magic Mike’ lap dance with Channing Tatum was ‘physically challenging’
Salma Hayek is opening up about her steamy scenes with Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The trailer for the third and final installment of “Magic Mike” showed a sexy lap dance scene with Hayek, 56, and Tatum, 42 — and Hayek spoke about what it was like to film it. “It’s very physically challenging,” the Oscar-nominated star told Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” The “Frida” actress dished that it was a “magical moment” that made her “remember who I really was.” Hayek — who took over the role from Thandiwe Newton — gave some insight...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
theplaylist.net
First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser
Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Director Shares What It Was Like Filming Tom Cruise And Val Kilmer’s Big Reunion
Top Gun: Maverick's director reflected on what it was like filming the emotional reunion of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.
Popculture
Margot Robbie Reveals She Snuck in Unscripted Brad Pitt Kiss in 'Babylon' Scene
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt already made two movies together where the two did not kiss, and she was not about to make another one. While working on the new Hollywood epic Babylon, Robbie snuck in an unscripted kiss with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. In a new interview with E! News, Robbie said the kiss was improvised on the spot.
Where Is the Cast of ‘Twilight’ Today?
A mini reunion of the ‘Twilight’ cast got us wondering where they are, ten years of after the last of the movies hit theaters.
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his performance in The Whale. Check Out Our Film Festival Section For More Coverage In Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of The Whale, Brendan Fraser gives a virtuosic performance as Charlie, an English teacher living with obesity whose time is running The post Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards appeared first on KESQ.
thedigitalfix.com
The best alternative Christmas movies to watch this year
There are a few things that help to make a perfect alternative Christmas movie. These are movies that are not about Christmas (though the Christmas season might be involved in the film in some minor capacity), but they still have a quintessential and hard-to-define Christmas-ness about them. How is that...
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin filming locations: where was the series shot?
Where was The Witcher Blood Origin filmed? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. The new prequel series to The Witcher has finally hit Netflix, giving fans of the fantasy series a pretty major Christmas gift. The Witcher Blood Origin is set over a thousand years before the...
AOL Corp
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
ComicBook
Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Reveals Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson's Roles
Last week it was revealed that Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson will appear in the Five Nights at Freddy's live-action film. At the time, it was unclear who the two would be playing, but both actor's roles were recently revealed by streamer Dawko. Dawko held a charity stream for St. Jude, where he revealed that Hutcherson will be playing protagonist Mike Schmidt, while Lillard will take on the role of William Afton. Mike was the security guard that players controlled in the original Five Nights at Freddy's game, while William is the co-founder of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin, who is Fjall?
Who is Fjall in The Witcher Blood Origin? This article contains spoilers for The Witcher Blood Origin. The new prequel to The Witcher fantasy series is now out on Netflix, giving fans one heck of a Christmas treat. The Netflix series follows a group of seven warriors on a quest...
thedigitalfix.com
Why are journalists always the villains in Hallmark Christmas movies?
I’m not saying that being a journalist should be a protected characteristic, but you can’t deny that when it comes to movies and TV series, portrayals of writers can often be less than… realistic. Nothing enrages me more than seeing Carrie Bradshaw being able to live in...
Comments / 0