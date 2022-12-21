ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police Log: 12-22-22

By Daily Item Staff
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Julie Miranda , 40, was arrested for receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and violation of Lynn’s knife ordinance at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Christian Virgile , 21, of 671 Cross St., Malden, was arrested for armed robbery, attempt to commit a crime, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years of age or older, two counts of assault and battery, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit-and-run at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at 425 Lynnway.; at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday at 95 Hanover St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday at 33 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Essex Street and High Street.; at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday at 436 Summer St.; at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday at 11 Rockingham St.; at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday at 429 Lynnway.; at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Tremont Street.; at 4:44 p.m Tuesday at the intersection of Market Street and Tremont Street.; at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at 35 Washington St.; at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Boston Street and Grove Street

Thefts

A report of motor vehicle theft at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday at 20 Bloomfield St.; at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday at 41 Light St.

A report of larceny at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday at 108 South Common St.; at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at 76 Bowler St.

A report of shoplifting at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday at 35 Washington St.



