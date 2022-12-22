Read full article on original website
Warm weekend for the holidays
What we will get for sure is a weekend that will be at least 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. It might not sound like much, but keep in mind that we've been way below normal most of the past week.
Very light snow grazing Northern Utah tonight, little warmer for the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cold and cloudy conditions remain over much of the state Friday. Very light and scattered snow remains in the forecast through the evening with snow showers lingering into Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected in the valleys with very minimal mountain snowfall.
A frigid start to Thursday with clearing conditions
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Whipping winds and wicked wind chills dominated the overnight, and while below-average highs are expected today, a warming trend is underway. Expect the temperatures to run about 15 degrees below average today but with cold westerly winds, the wind chill values...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed in Salt Lake City due to bad weather
Severe weather has caused airports nationwide to experience an overwhelming number of flight cancellations and delays on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Salt Lake City International Airport is no exception.
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
Winter is officially here, what weather does Utah have ahead?
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday was the first day of winter and Utah is on track to see normal weather conditions. KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said a cold current in the Pacific called La Niña is affecting our winter weather in North America and normally it would mean fewer winter storms.
What to know about dangerous wind chill conditions in Utah
The wind chill in some parts of Utah is forecast to hit a jaw-dropping -35 degrees Fahrenheit over the next 24 hours as a new storm brings with it dangerous and deadly wind conditions.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: N. Utahns waking up to freezing temperatures, glassy roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following Wednesday's rain and snow, a cold air mass will move into northern Utah, leaving the area bitterly freezing. Remnants of heavy winds will make things worse, bringing wind chill temperatures to below zero for many cities and towns, and single digits for many others.
Christmas blues: Nationwide winter storm leaves flights canceled, travelers stranded
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A massive winter storm has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the U.S. just days before Christmas. The travel interruption comes during one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. The weather today is fine so we’re not...
Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Fire officials warn residents to avoid dry Christmas trees
SALT LAKE CITY — With Christmas drawing closer, the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Red Cross are warning residents of the dangers of dry Christmas trees. Officials say such trees have a high fire risk and can engulf a room in a matter of minutes. Captain Shaun Mumedy,...
Video from Utah DNR reveals what Santa Claus does in his downtime
UTAH — One might think all Santa Claus does is his yearly trips around the world delivering presents, checking that list of who is naughty or nice, and eating all […]
Wasatch to receive more new snow this week ahead of a warm front
PARK CITY, Utah — Last week’s storm left the state with several feet of fresh snow and frigid temperatures, with nighttime temperatures in Park City falling below zero. The next […]
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Utah health department finds toxins in Diamond Fork hot springs
A test led by the Utah Health Department has confirmed that the Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork has toxigenic cyanobacteria present in the pools.
Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive
PROVO — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars facing backward...
Massive winter storm with ice and cold to march across the U.S.
Subzero temperatures, travel delays and snow will all be part of the mix as a massive storm marches from the West to the East Coast, bringing subzero temperatures, travel delays and snow.
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
