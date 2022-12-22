ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4

Warm weekend for the holidays

What we will get for sure is a weekend that will be at least 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. It might not sound like much, but keep in mind that we've been way below normal most of the past week.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

A frigid start to Thursday with clearing conditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Whipping winds and wicked wind chills dominated the overnight, and while below-average highs are expected today, a warming trend is underway. Expect the temperatures to run about 15 degrees below average today but with cold westerly winds, the wind chill values...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Winter is officially here, what weather does Utah have ahead?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday was the first day of winter and Utah is on track to see normal weather conditions. KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said a cold current in the Pacific called La Niña is affecting our winter weather in North America and normally it would mean fewer winter storms.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Fire officials warn residents to avoid dry Christmas trees

SALT LAKE CITY — With Christmas drawing closer, the Salt Lake City Fire Department and Red Cross are warning residents of the dangers of dry Christmas trees. Officials say such trees have a high fire risk and can engulf a room in a matter of minutes. Captain Shaun Mumedy,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive

PROVO — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars facing backward...
PROVO, UT
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT

