San Diego County, CA

Navy: SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego County home

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway after a commanding officer of Navy SEAL Team 1 was found dead at his home in San Diego County earlier this week.

The body of Cmdr. Robert Ramirez, 47, was discovered at his home on Monday, Dec. 19. Navy officials say no foul play is suspected at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ramirez family. Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband, and father, and a good friend to us all,” said Capt. David Abernathy of Naval Special Warfare Group 1. “This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends, and teammates during this extremely difficult time.”

According to the Navy, the family is requesting privacy as they mourn the loss of Ramirez.

