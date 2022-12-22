Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebanon-Express
OSU volleyball: Lindsey Behonick named head coach for OSU volleyball
Oregon State has hired University of Pittsburgh assistant Lindsey Behonick as head volleyball coach. The move was announced Friday morning by OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes. Behonick has been a member of the staff at Pittsburgh for the past 10 seasons and helped lead the Panthers...
Emerald Media
Johnny Bowens III commits and signs with Oregon
“For the next three to four years, I’m going to be taking my talents to Oregon University,” Johnny Bowens III said in his commitment video. Surely he meant the University of Oregon, but the focus of the video should be Bowens’ excitement to join Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023.
247Sports
Predicting Oregon's offensive two-deep ahead of Holiday Bowl against UNC
The 2022 Oregon football season will come to a close in less than a week when they face North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. While fans are well aware of who has starred on this year's team to this point, we felt it worthwhile to provide updated depth chart projections ahead of the bowl due to the large number of transfers and opt outs from the program.
kcfmradio.com
Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform
The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey
When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
Losing the recruiting battle for Matayo Uiagalelei shows Lincoln Riley still has work to do at USC
Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the most highly-touted high school prospects in the country and was one of the few elite players who hadn’t at least verbally committed before Wednesday’s early signing day. The USC Trojans were in the running to land the No. 2 ranked edge rusher...
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva
The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
Oregon State lands heralded Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck
Oregon State added to its early signing day bounty Thursday when the Beavers landed Nevada offensive tackle Grant Starck from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Starck, a Thurston High grad, started all 12 games this past season for Nevada at left tackle. He earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands transfer from Ajani Cornelius
From Rhode Island University to the University of Oregon, Ajani Cornelius has found his next home. Cornelius entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Rhode Island and will come to Eugene in 2023. He was originally part of the 2020 recruit class and is listed as one of the...
Dan Lanning’s recruiting haul; Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions; Bo Nix returns; Holiday Bowl preview: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Ducks land key additions in transfer portal. Coach Dan Lanning rallies Oregon on signing day. The hour-long show takes a weekly look at the news, trends and stories that define Ducks sports. The show originally airs weekly on Thursday and then re-airs Friday on Root Sports with times to be determined each week.
kptv.com
Salem-Keizer sports legend ‘Cheeseburger’ still going strong 4 decades in
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve played in the Salem-Keizer area at any level in the past four decades, chances are that a man named “Cheeseburger” was either coach, umpire or official. At 73, legendary Salem official John Witherspoon is still doing it well. “They all seem...
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 22)
Movie Matinee, 1 p.m., Riverfront Community Center, 489 Water Ave. NW, Albany. Screening of “Christmas with the Kranks.”. Christmas sing-along, 7 p.m., Northwest Skateland, 3209 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Open to everyone. Admission: $10. Christmas sing-along adult session, 9:30 p.m., Northwest Skateland, 3209 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Admission: $15.
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Christmas weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Sunday is Christmas Day. But the holiday is observed in many places on Monday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: Some will be closed Monday. Buses: Most buses will not run Monday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Monday; federal...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
klcc.org
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family
A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
