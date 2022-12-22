ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bail into parents' custody

By David Gura
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DWv4_0jqtScIH00

Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps the most infamous person in the world of cryptocurrencies, will be released on $250 million bail as he prepares to face criminal charges that he lied to investors and took billions of dollars of his customers' money for his own personal use.

The 30-year-old founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX will stay in the custody of his parents, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

He will also have to wear an ankle monitor and undergo a mental-health evaluation, and will be barred from taking out credit of more than $1,000, court records show.

Bankman-Fried appeared in a court in New York City on Thursday, a little more than a week after he was arrested at his home in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, which has charged him with eight counts of fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and illegal campaign contributions.

He was taken into FBI custody and extradited to the United States on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said in a video posted to Twitter.

Williams has said that Bankman-Fried allegedly perpetrated one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history.

Most of the charges involve Bankman-Fried's personal hedge fund, Alameda Research. Prosecutors say that billions of dollars flowed out of FTX and into Alameda, never to be seen by customers again, despite reassurances the money was safe.

According to the Justice Department, as well as financial regulators, millions went to fund a lavish lifestyle for Bankman-Fried or were donated to politicians he was courting.

Two of his former colleagues are cooperating in the federal investigations

While Bankman-Fried was en route on Wednesday night, Williams announced that two of his former friends and co-workers – Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang — pleaded guilty to fraud charges by the SDNY, and are cooperating with its investigation.

Both have also been charged with defrauding investors by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the top Wall Street regulator, and are currently working with it in its investigation into Bankman-Fried, under the possibility of reaching a settlement with reduced penalties. Similarly, they are not contesting charges brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Ellison, who is often described as Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend, was CEO of Alameda. With Bankman-Fried, Wang founded FTX.

"Gary has accepted responsibility for his actions and takes seriously his obligations as a cooperating witness," Wang's attorney Ilan Graff said in a statement.

An attorney for Ellison didn't respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

In appearances and interviews over the last month, Bankman-Fried has sought to transfer blame to Ellison and others, portraying himself as generally clueless about the financial workings of Alameda and FTX.

The SEC also alleges that Bankman-Fried and his colleagues planned to manipulate the price of FTT, an exchange crypto security token that was integral to FTX.

"When FTT and the rest of the house of cards collapsed, Mr. Bankman-Fried, Ms. Ellison, and Mr. Wang left investors holding the bag," SEC chairperson Gary Gensler said in the release. "Until crypto platforms comply with time-tested securities laws, risks to investors will persist."

After a week in jail, he signaled he was willing to be extradited

Like much of what has happened since FTX filed for bankruptcy last month, Bankman-Fried's extradition was complicated.

After saying he would fight his removal, he signaled earlier this week that he would agree to return to the United States. Then, a hearing on a possible extradition was abruptly scrapped over objections from his counsel.

On Wednesday, Bankman-Fried agreed in court to be taken back to the United States, but the timing of his travel was unclear.

While out on bail, he will stay in Northern California with his parents, who are professors at Stanford University. They put up equity in their home for his bail bond, and two other unidentified people signed bail agreements as well, court records show.

Bankman-Fried watched FTX's value soar to some $32 billion after he founded it three years ago. Earlier this year, a splashy public relations blitz that included a Super Bowl ad and high-profile celebrity endorsements, promoted FTX as "the safest and easiest way to buy and sell crypto."

Then, under a cloud of suspicions about its solvency, FTX – along with Alameda and dozens of affiliates scattered around the world – abruptly filed for bankruptcy.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate

Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government. A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly...
COLORADO STATE
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
New York Post

This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PALO ALTO, CA
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
New York Post

Caroline Ellison’s parents too ‘busy’ to talk Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX

The parents of disgraced FTX crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend were too preoccupied Thursday to comment on their daughter’s role in the ongoing investigation. “We’re busy right now,” Sara Fischer Ellison said when asked by The Post if her daughter, Caroline Ellison, was cooperating with prosecutors against her former paramour. Fischer Ellison and her husband, Glenn Ellison – both MIT economists – looked slightly disheveled as they left their Newton, Mass. home, breaking cover for the first time since their daughter emerged at the center of the FTX crypto scandal. Dressed against the cold, the brainiac couple toted several bags into their orange Hyundai...
NEWTON, MA
The Independent

New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud

A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
NEW YORK STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
155K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy