Mount Pleasant, MI

Pewamo-Westphalia's Troy Wertman taking versatility to Central Michigan football program

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

Troy Wertman made an impact in many ways with his versatility for the Pewamo-Westphalia football program.

He'll now have an opportunity to do that at the Division I level.

Wertman officially signed Wednesday — the opening day of the early NCAA signing period — to join the Central Michigan football program. He was one of three players from Greater Lansing to sign with a Chippewas class regarded as the best in the Mid-American Conference by 247Sports.com, joining East Lansing receiver Evan Boyd and DeWitt lineman Matthew Nehf .

The 6-foot-1 Wertman is regarded as one of the top upperclassmen punters nationally by Kornblue Kicking and has a 4.5 star rating. But CMU believes the two-time Associated Press Division 7-8 first team all-state selection can be more than just a punter.

"I jumped right on board," Wertman said of being offered a scholarship as an athlete. "That just sounds like a dream come true to have an opportunity to have the ball in my hand in college.

"I'm still going to be training as a punter like on the side just so if something crazy happens I'd be ready to go in. I'll just kind of see whatever direction they point me to, whether it's running back, a slot receiver or tight end or somewhere on defense. I don't know for sure where they're going to have me, but I'm excited wherever it is."

Wertman is the second player from Pewamo-Westphalia to sign with a Division I football program and the first since Dan Thelen signed with CMU in 1983.

P-W coach Jeremy Miller had Wertman fill many different roles on offense from quarterback to running back to receiver in recent years and believes he has plenty to offer the Chippewas.

"He's so big and strong and fast and can do so many things and I think they saw that," Miller said. "They know he can punt and eventually, if they go that route, they know they have that. I think they saw something in the film that of course I know after watching him all these years. The kid is just a tremendous athlete. It's very exciting."

Wertman hopes his signing brings more exposure from colleges to P-W, which has been one of the state's top small-school football programs the last decade.

"I feel like there's a lot of guys that come from P-W that have the talent to play college football and we just don't get recognized because it's such a small school," Wertman said.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Pewamo-Westphalia's Troy Wertman taking versatility to Central Michigan football program

