Honolulu, HI

KHON2

DOCARE lifts holiday spirits with Toys for Tots donations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays gives everyone the opportunity to reflect on the lives we lead and the inspiration to help those who are less fortunate in our community. Recruits for the Academy Program at the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement took this seriously. Forty-two DOCARE recruits took […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village

Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover

Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Windward Mall Offering Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

Still looking for holiday gifts? Windward Mall in East Oahu has you covered. Kelly O’Sullivan, senior manager, retail marketing at Windward Mall, joined Wake Up 2day with a bunch of ideas. She also talked about the mall’s holiday hours.
Flying Magazine

Museum Spotlight: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is a not-for-profit museum that focused on the attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the U.S. into World War II. [Credit: Stephen Yeates Photography]. We all have our favorite aircraft—even the people who are charged with caring for them at the aviation museums across the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mostly dry conditions for the Christmas weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate southwest winds will deliver a few clouds and a shower or two through Saturday, mainly to leeward portions of Kauai and Oahu. From Christmas Day into next week, winds will be light and variable, with mostly dry conditions.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

