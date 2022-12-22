Read full article on original website
DOCARE lifts holiday spirits with Toys for Tots donations
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays gives everyone the opportunity to reflect on the lives we lead and the inspiration to help those who are less fortunate in our community. Recruits for the Academy Program at the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement took this seriously. Forty-two DOCARE recruits took […]
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Christmas Weekend in Honolulu: Dec. 22–28, 2022
Take a 30-minute joyful ride to Honolulu Hale to see Shaka Santa, then spend about an hour exploring all the lights and scenes in the area. Reservations are filling up quickly so be sure to reserve ASAP. Tickets also include a photo with Santa Claus and his elves. Family-Friendly Event,...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village
Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Perfect gift for a local musubi lover
Real estate expert explains how Oahu's housing market is changing in the new year. Oahu home sales are down sharply compared to 2021. Real Estate Expert Chad Takesue explains how market competition is changing heading into new year. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project is expected to...
KHON2
Windward Mall Offering Last-Minute Holiday Gifts
Still looking for holiday gifts? Windward Mall in East Oahu has you covered. Kelly O’Sullivan, senior manager, retail marketing at Windward Mall, joined Wake Up 2day with a bunch of ideas. She also talked about the mall’s holiday hours.
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
Adopting a furry friend is the best during Christmas
Bringing a furry friend home for the holidays is very special. However, what a lot of eager pet owners forget is the commitment it takes to be a good pet owner.
Oahu family reminding the public about road safety after a holiday tragedy
Azalia Park was just 21 when police said she was hit while in a crosswalk on Dec. 18, 2020. Park died three days later from her injuries.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
Cat attacked with blow dart finds new home
There are many sad stories of abused and harmed cats and dogs. It is nice to have one of those stories conclude with a happy ending.
Flying Magazine
Museum Spotlight: Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is a not-for-profit museum that focused on the attack on Pearl Harbor that plunged the U.S. into World War II. [Credit: Stephen Yeates Photography]. We all have our favorite aircraft—even the people who are charged with caring for them at the aviation museums across the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Life isn't so 'ruff:' Honolulu ranks in top 10 for best cities to own a dog
Honolulu was ranked 9th for best cities to be a dog owner, according to a recent study by U.S. News and World Report. The report listed Portland, Oregon as the best place. Walkability, available veterinary services and weather were some of the factors accounted for in the national ranking. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other...
Mostly dry conditions for the Christmas weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate southwest winds will deliver a few clouds and a shower or two through Saturday, mainly to leeward portions of Kauai and Oahu. From Christmas Day into next week, winds will be light and variable, with mostly dry conditions.
The mall isn’t the only place with last-minute shoppers
Restaurants are booked, and grocery stores are packed ahead of Christmas weekend.
Students celebrate the holidays, donate gifts to others in need
The entire school gathered together again to celebrate the true holiday spirit.
Holidays could also draw more crimes of opportunity
It is the last few days before Christmas with crowded streets and shopping centers, many are just trying to keep up.
Salons in Macy’s stores to close after decades in business
Workers said, Pure Beauty Salons have been around since the days of Liberty House. The salons have become a home for lifelong friendships and customers are coming by to get one last appointment in.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area. Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.
Honolulu struggles to find new landfill site
Mayor Rick Blangiardi is looking to push the deadline for a new city landfill site to December 2024.
