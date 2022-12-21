Read full article on original website
Study: sports generated $146.5 billion in economic impact for Florida’s economy in past two fiscal years
Tallahassee, Fla. — The Florida Sports Foundation announced its recently commissioned study found the total economic impact of the sports industry on Florida’s economy amounted to $146.5 billion in Fiscal Years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The report, conducted by the independent research firm Tourism Economics, also showed that the...
FEMA Helpline announces holiday hours
BRANDON, Fla. – The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified hours for the upcoming holidays. The call center schedule is:. All other days will follow their regular schedule – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. There are other options to create your FEMA application. Go online to disasterassistance.gov...
Bank of America names Lee Health Foundation as Neighborhood Champion to strengthen mental health services in Southwest Florida
Bank of America announced today that Lee Health Foundation has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Southwest Florida community. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the organization will expand programs and services specifically to address the mental health needs of some of the most challenged families in Lee and Collier Counties.
Attorney General Moody secures millions following antitrust investigation into automotive parts manufacturers price fixing allegations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Attorney General Ashley Moody secured more than $13 million in an antitrust case against major automotive parts manufacturers. The funds come at the conclusion of an investigation against more than 60 manufacturers, including Hitachi, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric. The investigation into the companies’ conduct found evidence of the manufacturers fixing prices and rigging contract bids. As a result of the companies’ actions, public entities paid more for vehicles needed for public services, including police cruisers.
The Alliance for the Arts calls for artists (in Florida) to submit work to the 37th annual All Florida Juried Exhibition
The Alliance for the Arts is excited to be hosting the 37th Annual All Florida Exhibition. This annual show is the most anticipated of the year. As the name suggests, this exhibition features pieces created by artists working in a wide variety of media from all over the 65,000 square miles that make up Florida.
