Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
MIDDAY UPDATE: Power companies had made headway Saturday afternoon into the number of customers without electricity in the Lehigh Valley and Northwest New Jersey. Nearly 1,700 homes and businesses had been restored to power by just after 12 p.m., from the 6,705 that were out at 9:30 a.m., outage site figures show.
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power
Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
Pennsylvania protects farms in Berks from development, forever protecting 521 new acres
Pennsylvania has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year.
Two-alarm fire strikes Jenkins Township home
JENKINS TWP. — The occupants of a Welsh Street home that caught fire on Saturday morning were able to get out of the residence unharmed,
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Aglow in Christmas lights, Schuylkill Haven homes receive Mayor's Glow Award
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Rob and Kathy Allison had been preparing for an early Christmas with their eight grandchildren when came the knock on their door about 6 p.m. Thursday. “I’m here to present you with the Mayor’s Glow Award,” said Jerry Bowman, Schuylkill Haven Borough Council president.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners award $750K for construction of Reading grocery store
READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allocate a grant not to exceed $750,000 to Super Natural & Fresh Produce for the development of a supermarket and fresh produce store at 229 N. 4th St. City businessman Lepoldo Sanchez needs $1.5 million to complete...
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County agency to hold dinner for seniors
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve. It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon. The organization plans to host about 160 seniors. In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for...
sanatogapost.com
Local Farms Preserved in Development Rights Sales
HARRISBURG PA – Three farm properties in New Hanover, Lower Salford, and Oley townships are among 30 during December 2022 that have been permanently preserved by buying their land development rights, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reported. The state’s action ensures their lands “will remain farms and never be sold to developers,” the department said.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
WFMZ-TV Online
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Fire Chief, Report: One Person Killed in Dewart Fire
Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
Watch Police Rescue Woman Trapped In Car Sinking Into Freezing Pond In Manheim Twp. (VIDEO)
While people were being advised to stay off the roads due to a snowstorm police officers in Lancaster County were jumping to a pond to rescue a woman trapped in a quickly submerging car— and you can watch the entire rescue which was captured on a bodycam. Manheim Township...
sanatogapost.com
New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties
HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
Truck Lane restriction for CSVT River Bridge in Northumberland County
Northumberland County, Pa. — A lane restriction for trucks is in place on Route 147, on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) River Bridge, due to a high wind advisory. While message boards indicate High Cross Winds, trucks are required to use the left (passing) lane with a speed limit of 40 mph while crossing the CSVT River Bridge. Route 54 restrictions ...
Coroner ID's Lehigh Valley Driver Who Fatally Crashed Into House
Authorities have identified the Lehigh Valley driver who died after crashing into a Northampton County home Thursday night but are still working to figure out exactly how it happened. Gregory Allen Mertz, 63, of Palmerton, was declared dead at the scene of the accident on Riverview Drive/State Route 145 in...
Lancaster man hired to clean out shed charged with burglary and criminal mischief
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with burglary following an alleged attempted trespassing, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Gran Khan Abdul Rashid, 23, from Lancaster, was reportedly hired to clean a shed in the backyard of the victim's property on Nov. 30....
