Auburn, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power

Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County agency to hold dinner for seniors

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve. It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon. The organization plans to host about 160 seniors. In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Farms Preserved in Development Rights Sales

HARRISBURG PA – Three farm properties in New Hanover, Lower Salford, and Oley townships are among 30 during December 2022 that have been permanently preserved by buying their land development rights, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reported. The state’s action ensures their lands “will remain farms and never be sold to developers,” the department said.
NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Fire Chief, Report: One Person Killed in Dewart Fire

Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties

HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Truck Lane restriction for CSVT River Bridge in Northumberland County

Northumberland County, Pa. — A lane restriction for trucks is in place on Route 147, on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) River Bridge, due to a high wind advisory. While message boards indicate High Cross Winds, trucks are required to use the left (passing) lane with a speed limit of 40 mph while crossing the CSVT River Bridge. Route 54 restrictions ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

