Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
More classified documents reportedly found on Trump property – as it happened
Attorneys for ex-president discover two classified items, report says
The 17 key findings from the executive summary of the Jan. 6 committee's report
Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol voted Monday to adopt the final report of its probe, which includes 17 takeaways related to former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power.The committee released a 161-page executive summary of its findings as the clock runs out for lawmakers to complete their work before Republicans take control of the House. The full version, along with transcripts and other source material, is expected to be released later this week. The panel also voted to send criminal referrals to the Justice Department, recommending charges against Trump...
Trump news: Rattled Trump lashes out as Jan 6 panel finishes investigation and tax return release looms
The House committee investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot released its final report late on Thursday night, outlining why it has recommended Donald Trump and others face criminal charges over the insurrection.Over 845 pages, the damning report details how the former president and his allies engaged in at least 200 acts attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The committee calls for him to never be allowed to hold office again.“That evidence has led to an overriding and straightforward conclusion: the central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed,” the report...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:30 p.m. EST
Frigid weather doesn't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast. COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the frigid temperature, the 14th annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas festival was held Saturday morning at Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast.
Ex-Federal Prosecutor Predicts 'We're Finally At Tick Tock' For Trump In 2023
"Lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC.
Jan. 6 report committee releases 34 transcripts of witnesses who pleaded the Fifth
The release comes ahead of the full committee report publication expected Thursday.
Damning Jan. 6 Report Rips Trump a New One
The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its final 845-page report on Thursday after a sweeping investigation that spanned 18 months, and included more than 1,000 interviews, 11 public hearings, and six criminal referrals. Read the committee’s full report here. The report places the blame...
Trump lawyers find two more classified documents at Florida storage unit
Discovery appears to confirm DoJ’s suspicions that ex-president possessed additional government records
Final Jan. 6 Report Cites San Diego’s OAN, Peter Navarro and SDSU’s Christina Bobb
San Diego’s One America News and ex-San Diego politico Peter Navarro are noted in the final report of the congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 845-page report, released Thursday night, also cites testimony and emails mentioning Donald Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, a...
Former Trump deputy chief of staff Ornato, a key witness on Jan. 6, to appear before House committee
WASHINGTON — Tony Ornato, who was deputy White House chief of staff under Donald Trump, is expected to appear Tuesday for an interview before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the panel's plans said. Ornato is considered a key...
New classified records found in Trump storage unit
Representatives of former President Donald Trump alerted the FBI that they found another set of potentially sensitive documents in a storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. There were two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box, adding to the more than 300 documents with classified markings that were found this year at Trump's properties. The documents have been turned over to the FBI. The revelation is the first indication classified materials might have been held or might be at Trump properties. The searches by Trump representatives were conducted around Thanksgiving at three other locations...
Opinion: The January 6 report is a 'mirror test' for the American people
It would be wrong to think of the report as the closing chapter of the insurrection and its aftermath, writes Nicole Hemmer. Instead, it represents another test: for the justice system, for elected officials and for the American people.
Ivanka Trump Freed From Court Oversight of Family Company
Ivanka Trump, who keeps distancing herself from her father’s shameful legacy, has successfully sidestepped the watchful gaze of a retired federal judge who was tasked with babysitting the Trump Organization to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers. Late last week, the New York attorney general and a...
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse
It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
Dramatic never-before-seen photos revealed in Jan 6 final report
The January 6 committee’s final report on the Capitol riots contains numerous bombshells, from counting Donald Trump and his allies’ 200 attempts to overturn the election to recommending the former president be barred from holding office.In addition to compiling new evidence, the 845-page behemoth also contains photos that show new scenes of one of the most chaotic days in US political history.Perhaps the most revealing photo is of then-vice president Mike Pence, sitting against an armoured SUV, as he hides out in a secure Capitol parking garage, as rabid Trump supporters raced through Capitol Hill chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!”...
House Jan. 6 panel to issue final report week after next: CBS News Flash Dec. 9, 2022
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19 and will likely make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The House voted to repeal the military's COVID vaccine mandate in passing a sweeping $858 billion defense spending measure. And newly minted one and five dollar bills were signed, for the first time ever, by women: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Their signatures will appear on bills going into circulation next year.
January 6 Report release: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Late Thursday, the House January 6 Select Committee released the final report of its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s coup plot and Jan. 6 orchestrated insurrection attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop certification and overturn the 2020 President election the report found Trump knew he lost by more the 7 million votes and 306-232 in the Electoral College.
What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are set to spill into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. The case went to the jury Monday following a monthlong trial featuring testimony from seven witnesses, including the company’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday and returned to the courtroom with a question just once as they sought to clarify one of the charges.
