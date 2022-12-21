ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WVNS

The impact of extreme winter weather on hotel bookings

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The extreme cold weather which hit our area is affecting businesses. With Christmas two days away, plenty of travelers come to our area to take in the sights and visit popular tourist locations like downtown Lewisburg. Those visitors need to find places to stay, such as hotels. Lisa Ayers, general manager of […]
Lootpress

Downtown Oak Hill Christmas decorating winners announced

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The winners of this season’s Christmas decorating contest have been announced by Destination: Downtown Oak Hill. The contest featured categories for both businesses and residents, and featured winners chosen both by appointed contest judges and by the residents themselves through the “people’s choice” category.
Lootpress

Fayetteville Christmas Decorating Contest winners announced

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Fayetteville was one of several Southern West Virginia towns to celebrate the Christmas season with a regional decorating contest this year. With categories including Best Business, Best Residence, and Most Whimsical, participants in the festivities were given plenty of opportunities to shine...
Lootpress

Beckley Warming Center offers respite from frigid conditions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Warming Center has announced that it will be opening its doors to those in need of a safe location on particularly frigid nights. With plummeting temperatures affecting residents throughout the Raleigh County area and beyond, many are in need of warmth and safety as the weather persists.
Hinton News

Another Hinton business closing

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Another Hinton establishment is closing its doors. Earlier in December 2022, Boho, a locally owned shop, will permanently close before the end of the year. According to a recent announcement, the business’s last day is Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During Boho’s last few days, the shop is offering a discount on many of its items. Many beautiful pieces are up to 50 percent off. Over the years that Boho has been a part of the Hinton community, they have participated in a multitude of activities, including the recent Cookie Express event. Be sure to stop in the store before 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 to take advantage of the sales and let the owners know that the shop will be missed. For more information on the store’s hours and sales, visit the Facebook page @Boho. The post Another Hinton business closing appeared first on The Hinton News.
WVNS

How to prevent your pipes from bursting

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — With extremely cold temperatures on the horizon, there is a threat of pipes bursting. Preventive maintenance is one way to keep your pipes from freezing, such as disconnecting any garden hoses and keeping areas where pipes are located like your basement or a crawlspace warmer. Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer […]
Metro News

CRW prepares for winter weather ahead of Christmas holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s largest airport is preparing for the winter weather that could impact flights Thursday night into Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday. “We are ready for what might come,” said Dominique Ranieri, director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, on Wednesday’s MetroNews...
Lootpress

Warming station open in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
WSAZ

Church on fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
Lootpress

‘Do not travel’ warns Oceana Fire Department

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities in the Oceana area are warning residents of the dangers of travel in the current weather conditions. Following the drastic shift in temperatures during the AM hours Friday, conditions in many areas throughout Southern West Virginia have dropped to single digit temps, with the Town of Oceana falling into such a category itself.
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 23

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Schools announced on Thursday that they would observe a snow day on Friday, Dec. 23. The school system says this closure is due to predicted severe winter weather. They say this is a true snow day, and students will not need to log into Schoology. They also say that All […]
Lootpress

Princeton warming station to open through the weekend

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparation and plans have reportedly been finalized for the opening of a warming station in the Mercer County area. A Thursday announcement from the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management/Floodplain Development indicates that a warming station is to be set up in the bay area of the Princeton Rescue Squad 701 building at Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
WVNT-TV

Bone-chilling and dangerous cold aims for two Virginias

Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning. Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!. Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A...
WVNS

Beckley doctor offers tips for avoiding the flu

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As cases of hospitalizations for influenza infections rise across the nation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Beckley doctor offered tips for preventing a flu infection. The same methods that worked for Covid prevention can also keep people healthy from “the flu” and other serious respiratory illnesses. Dr. […]
WVNS

Tips to prevent water pipes from freezing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Below freezing temperatures can cause water pipes to burst and leak, but one Beckley real estate broker says there are ways to prevent it. Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road, said that, if a house will be vacant for a long time, a professional plumber should […]
