Read full article on original website
Related
The impact of extreme winter weather on hotel bookings
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The extreme cold weather which hit our area is affecting businesses. With Christmas two days away, plenty of travelers come to our area to take in the sights and visit popular tourist locations like downtown Lewisburg. Those visitors need to find places to stay, such as hotels. Lisa Ayers, general manager of […]
Downtown Oak Hill Christmas decorating winners announced
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The winners of this season’s Christmas decorating contest have been announced by Destination: Downtown Oak Hill. The contest featured categories for both businesses and residents, and featured winners chosen both by appointed contest judges and by the residents themselves through the “people’s choice” category.
Fayetteville Christmas Decorating Contest winners announced
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Fayetteville was one of several Southern West Virginia towns to celebrate the Christmas season with a regional decorating contest this year. With categories including Best Business, Best Residence, and Most Whimsical, participants in the festivities were given plenty of opportunities to shine...
Beckley Warming Center offers respite from frigid conditions
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Warming Center has announced that it will be opening its doors to those in need of a safe location on particularly frigid nights. With plummeting temperatures affecting residents throughout the Raleigh County area and beyond, many are in need of warmth and safety as the weather persists.
Another Hinton business closing
HINTON, (Hinton News) - Another Hinton establishment is closing its doors. Earlier in December 2022, Boho, a locally owned shop, will permanently close before the end of the year. According to a recent announcement, the business’s last day is Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During Boho’s last few days, the shop is offering a discount on many of its items. Many beautiful pieces are up to 50 percent off. Over the years that Boho has been a part of the Hinton community, they have participated in a multitude of activities, including the recent Cookie Express event. Be sure to stop in the store before 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 to take advantage of the sales and let the owners know that the shop will be missed. For more information on the store’s hours and sales, visit the Facebook page @Boho. The post Another Hinton business closing appeared first on The Hinton News.
How to prevent your pipes from bursting
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — With extremely cold temperatures on the horizon, there is a threat of pipes bursting. Preventive maintenance is one way to keep your pipes from freezing, such as disconnecting any garden hoses and keeping areas where pipes are located like your basement or a crawlspace warmer. Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer […]
Metro News
CRW prepares for winter weather ahead of Christmas holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s largest airport is preparing for the winter weather that could impact flights Thursday night into Friday ahead of the Christmas holiday. “We are ready for what might come,” said Dominique Ranieri, director and CEO of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, on Wednesday’s MetroNews...
Warming station open in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Office of Emergency Management partnering with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/ Fayette County; will be opening a Warming Station, located at 319 Main Street East, Oak Hill, WV.
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
WSAZ
Church on fire in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
‘Do not travel’ warns Oceana Fire Department
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities in the Oceana area are warning residents of the dangers of travel in the current weather conditions. Following the drastic shift in temperatures during the AM hours Friday, conditions in many areas throughout Southern West Virginia have dropped to single digit temps, with the Town of Oceana falling into such a category itself.
Kanawha County Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 23
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Schools announced on Thursday that they would observe a snow day on Friday, Dec. 23. The school system says this closure is due to predicted severe winter weather. They say this is a true snow day, and students will not need to log into Schoology. They also say that All […]
Beckley Water Company advises residents to protect pipes ahead of plummeting temperatures
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Frigid temperatures and stormy conditions are already purportedly on the horizon in the initial days of the winter season. As such, Beckley Water Company issued tips Thursday on how best to prepare for the anticipated colder conditions, which are expected to include low temperatures, snow, and high wind throughout the weekend.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, remembers homeless lost in 2022 on Homeless Persons Memorial Day
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – People who provide services to the homeless in the Kanawha Valley came together to remember those experiencing homelessness who have passed in 2022. Every year on December 21, people across the nation recognize Homeless Persons Memorial Day. This is the eighth year in a row the day has been recognized […]
Princeton warming station to open through the weekend
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparation and plans have reportedly been finalized for the opening of a warming station in the Mercer County area. A Thursday announcement from the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management/Floodplain Development indicates that a warming station is to be set up in the bay area of the Princeton Rescue Squad 701 building at Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV.
WVNT-TV
Bone-chilling and dangerous cold aims for two Virginias
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning. Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!. Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A...
Beckley doctor offers tips for avoiding the flu
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As cases of hospitalizations for influenza infections rise across the nation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Beckley doctor offered tips for preventing a flu infection. The same methods that worked for Covid prevention can also keep people healthy from “the flu” and other serious respiratory illnesses. Dr. […]
Tips to prevent water pipes from freezing
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Below freezing temperatures can cause water pipes to burst and leak, but one Beckley real estate broker says there are ways to prevent it. Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate on Johnstown Road, said that, if a house will be vacant for a long time, a professional plumber should […]
James Gritt, beloved West Virginia gardener and entrepreneur, dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A beloved, former Putnam County gardener and Capitol Market vendor has passed away, Gritt’s Midway Greenhouse said on Tuesday. According to the obituary, James (Jim) Gritt, 80, of Lake Mary, Florida, died from lung cancer on Sunday. Gritt graduated from Buffalo High School in West Virginia, his obituary says. He was […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Comments / 0