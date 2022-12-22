Read full article on original website
Twister 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
Will there be a Twister 2, and what might the Twister 2 release date be? Twister is a disaster movie classic, and one of the most enjoyable ’90s movies around. Executive produced by cinema legend Steven Spielberg, the thriller movie was written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton. It follows a group of low-level (but enthusiastic) extreme weather-fanatics and researchers who are chasing an outbreak of tornados in Oklahoma.
The Pale Blue Eye — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the Gothic horror mystery
The Pale Blue Eye is a Netflix horror starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall, Lucy Boynton and Harry Lawtey.
'Mayfair Witches': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
As winter slowly sets in, and you feel the cold in your bones, know that it’s not just the season, but the slow drifting of the Mayfair Witches to your home, as they arrive in the new year. Also titled Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the new AMC series is the latest adaptation from author Anne Rice’s novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The series joins the other recent adaptation of Rice’s work on the network, Interview with the Vampire, making this the second television series based on the author’s Immortal Universe. Mayfair Witches aims to focus on the first novel in the series, The Witching Hour, and follows a neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding, who learns that she is the descendant and heiress to an influential family of witches who seem to be haunted by a dark spirit.
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
M3GAN: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie
M3GAN is the latest entry into the creepy doll genre, following in the footsteps of Annabelle.
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
Wednesday Season 2 Release Date Predictions, Cast Updates, Plot Theories, and Everything We Know
Wednesday is a Netflix original series based on the iconic Addams family. The show follows the titular character, Wednesday, the daughter of the family, who now studies in Nevermore, her parents’ alma mater. The season ended with much flourish, successfully reviving all of the slumbering goths inside of us.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Detective Knight: Redemption (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Bruce Willis, Lochlyn Munro
In custody in New York, Detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of a jailbreak led by The Christmas B–ber, a brutal fanatic whose Santa Claus disciples are terrorizing the city. Startattle.com – Christmas Knight movie. With the promised return of his badge in exchange for taking...
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Hunters season 2: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the Jordan Peele series
Hunters season 2 helps bring in the new year on Prime Video. Here's everything we know about the show's final season.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
'ARK: The Animated Series' Trailer Reveals Adventure, Dinosaurs, and a 2023 Release Window
Even though projects based on video games were for many years considered bad ideas, there seems to be a new dawn for them across all media. While titles like The Super Mario Bros Movie may very well become box office hits, the video game stories are really coming to life on TV. In 2023 alone, our home screens will see titles like The Last of Us, Halo, Gran Turismo, The Witcher, Arcane, Twisted Metal… Not to mention a God of War adaptation in the works at Prime Video. And there’s room for more: ARK: The Animated Series is also coming in 2023, and the first trailer for the show dropped today.
Plane (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Gerard Butler
A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. Startattle.com – Plane 2023. Production : Di Bonaventura Pictures / G-BASE / Lionsgate / MadRiver Pictures / Olive Hill Media / Pimienta / Riverstone Pictures. Distributor :...
Emancipation, del Toro’s Pinocchio, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week, Pinocchio (no, not that one... no, not that one either), the new stop-motion musical fantasy from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), finally arrives on Netflix. If an animated children’s film set in 1930s Fascist Italy doesn’t quite jibe with your vibe this weekend, not to worry — there’s tons of other new movies to stream on Netflix, like Emily the Criminal and The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, not to mention all the other releases on VOD and streaming.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Danai Gurira Reveals the Most Fun Scene to Shoot
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in November, it's safe to say most people were expecting a tough watch due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. As such, co-screenwriters Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole had to shift how they told this story, focusing on a nation in mourning and Shuri's grief specifically. However, the movie wasn't all heavy, as Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) had one scene that brought comedic relief and a way to push the story forward.
