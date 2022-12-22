Read full article on original website
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
kmaland.com
Despite late start, North Andrew boys seeing success
(Rosendale) -- Three weeks removed from a state championship in football, many of those same contributors have spearheaded a productive start for the North Andrew boys basketball team. The Cardinals are 4-1. They opened the season -- four days after their football season ended -- with a loss to Mound...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (12/22): Creighton snaps six-game skid, Mizzou rolls Illinois
(KMAland) -- Creighton snapped their six-game skid, Missouri rolled Illinois & Kansas held off Harvard in regional men’s college basketball on Thursday. Creighton (7-6, 1-1): Creighton rolled to a 78-56 win over Butler (8-5, 0-2) to snap their six-game losing skid. Ryan Kalkbrenner returned from illness and finished with 19 points while Baylor Scheierman added 14 points, eight boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Arthur Kaluma pitched in 12 points, and Ryan Nembhard had 11 points.
prepbaseballreport.com
Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 6 Will Moore
Ith the year coming to an end, our staff is taking some time to highlight and reflect on the most viewed profiles in Missouri throughout 2022. We’ll be working our way to the top spot, starting with No. 10 earlier this week and working our way down, releasing the most viewed name on New Year’s Eve.
KTTS
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
plattecountylandmark.com
Make Platte City the county seat again
The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Fall in Triple Overtime at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks played the third triple overtime in program history on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is the first of the year for the Jayhawks, who are now 10-1 at the conclusion of non-conference play. Kansas...
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Woman, 10-year-old injured after Jeep overturns in DeKalb Co.
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Jeep Grand Waggoneer driven by Michael S. Myers, 41, Ames, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The Jeep traveled off the road and...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
kggfradio.com
Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information
The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
939theeagle.com
Winter storm warning for all of mid-Missouri continues
A cold front is currently moving through mid-Missouri, ahead of the winter storm that’s on its way to Columbia and Jefferson City. A winter storm warning will be in effect from 6 this (Thursday) morning through midnight, and a wind chill warning will be in effect from 3 pm today through noon on Saturday.
republic-online.com
Region braces for dangerous winter weather
Residents who are planning to venture outside during the next two days might want to reconsider their plans. Miami, Linn and Johnson counties will be under two winter weather warnings.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The arctic plunge hammers KC (THU-12/22)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a fascinating morning watching the weather unfold. The arctic front hit the northside right around midnight, temperatures started to drop almost immediately. The wintry mix quickly changed over to sideways falling snow and then the winds increased to 35 mph. Wind chills are more than 20 below zero and dropping. What a day is unfolding around the area.
St. Joseph, entire area, braces for snow, bitter cold
We could see between one to three inches of snow as a winter storm bears down on the Midland Empire. St. Joseph city crews are prepared. Public Works Deputy Director Keven Schneider says crews began pre-treating roads Sunday in anticipation of the snow. “Hopefully, the reality won’t be as bad...
ktvo.com
Most major roads in the Heartland reported as snow covered
Southeast Iowa - Northeast Missouri — Checking road conditions in the Heartland just after 8 a.m. Thursday, major roads in northeast Missouri are being reported as partly covered. In northwest Missouri, major roads are reported as covered. In southeast Iowa, most major roads are being reported as completely covered...
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
