FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpsdlocal6.com
Local HVAC responds to several calls on Christmas Eve, due to recent winter storm
PADUCAH-- This Christmas Eve, you may be huddled around the fire, in your home with friends and family. That's not the case for some local plumbing and HVAC companies. The recent weather caused frozen pipes and loss of heat in many homes and businesses. Now, they are working through the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Shoppers head to Kentucky Oaks Mall for last minute Christmas presents
PADUCAH — Santa Claus isn't the only one gearing up for Christmas. Many of you were out Friday afternoon to get Christmas presents for your family. Despite the extreme cold, people still made their way to Kentucky Oaks Mall to grab their last minute gifts. Marilyn Dassing was working...
thunderboltradio.com
Local Weather and Business Updates
Cold weather is adjusting many schedules today. Security Bank and Trust will be open from 10 am to 3. Commercial Bank will open at 10. The Fulton County Transit Authority will run today only for those who require life-sustaining trips. This includes those requiring dialysis, wound care, cancer treatments, and other medical care. Riders will need to be patient regarding pickups.
westkentuckystar.com
Snowy side roads, plenty of cars in ditches overnight
Most state highways and county roads are snow and ice covered since last night, with not much prospect of a quick melt from sunshine or salt in the bitter conditions today or Saturday. Interstates have more stretches of clear pavement, but be wary of sudden icy patches or snow-covered roadway....
wpsdlocal6.com
Winterizing on a budget: DIY tips to keep cold out
PADUCAH — With frigid temperatures and snow headed to our region Thursday afternoon, now is the time to make sure you're prepared. If you haven't winterized your home, it might be a good idea to make a few last-minute adjustments — ensuring the warm air stays in and the cold air stays out.
westkentuckystar.com
Another inch of snow possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Paducah is looking at the chance to get another inch of snow on Monday morning. Meteorologists say that a clipper system is expected to pass quickly through the region on Sunday night into Monday, bringing another chance for some accumulating snow and more slippery travel.
thunderboltradio.com
Area Motorists Are Urged to Check Their Vehicles in Advance of Arctic Air
With forecasts of an approaching Arctic cold front to the area, residents are now bracing for some of the coldest temperatures in several years. While making plans for adequate heat, food and other necessities, local residents are also encouraged to perform a much needed vehicle inspection. Terry Hornsby, at Hornsby’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Friday water main break impacts Hazel residents, repair duration unknown
HAZEL, KY — An early-morning water main break is impacting all Hazel South 641 Water District customers, an official tells Local 6. According to the official, crews are working to repair the water main near City Hall, but they don't currently have an estimate for when work will be completed.
kbsi23.com
How to protect water pipes from freezing ahead of bitterly cold weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With temperatures in the Cape Girardeau area expected to dip into the single digits and possibly even below zero in the coming days, the water pipes in and around your home could be put under a great deal of stress. Randy Earnest of Obermanns...
wpsdlocal6.com
Morning weather: 12/22/2022
PADUCAH — A powerful Arctic cold front arrives early this afternoon, with a rapid drop in temperatures, from the 40s to 20s likely within an hour. This will be accompanied by gusty northwest wind up to 35-40 mph. Light rain will quickly change to snow once the front passes....
wpsdlocal6.com
Bridge Street, Irvin Cobb railroad tracks intentionally on fire to prevent freeze
PADUCAH — Have you noticed the railroad tracks on fire near Bridge Street and Irvin Cobb Drive?. Paducah police say there is no need to worry—the tracks are intentionally on fire. This is a technique the companies use to keep the tracks from freezing over. They are closely...
Murray Ledger & Times
Gold coins dropped in Salvation Army Kettle
MURRAY – Just in time for Christmas – and before the winter storm canceled remaining collection times – the Salvation Army received two gold coins for its Red Kettle Campaign.
wpsdlocal6.com
Early morning electrical fire displaces 3 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Three people are displaced — but uninjured — following an early morning electrical fire in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, firefighters responded to a residential structure fire around 6 a.m. on Friday. Heavy smoke was reportedly...
KFVS12
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
kbsi23.com
2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
KFVS12
Marshall Co., Ky. judge executive declares local state of emergency ahead of winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The county judge executive declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of a dangerous winter storm. The executive order sets up the emergency operations plan and allows the county emergency management director to coordinate emergency responders and local agencies.
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family
BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
wsiu.org
Weather Closings and Cancellations
Dangerous wind chills, snow, and arctic cold will descend on the region this week. The following businesses, schools, and organizations are closed:. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Administrative Closure begins at Noon 12/22, continues on 12/23. Effingham Unit 40: Dismissing at Noon 12/22. BUSINESSES/ORGANIZATIONS:. Bi-County Health Dept: Closing at 11am 12/22,...
