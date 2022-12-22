ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Shoppers head to Kentucky Oaks Mall for last minute Christmas presents

PADUCAH — Santa Claus isn't the only one gearing up for Christmas. Many of you were out Friday afternoon to get Christmas presents for your family. Despite the extreme cold, people still made their way to Kentucky Oaks Mall to grab their last minute gifts. Marilyn Dassing was working...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Local Weather and Business Updates

Cold weather is adjusting many schedules today. Security Bank and Trust will be open from 10 am to 3. Commercial Bank will open at 10. The Fulton County Transit Authority will run today only for those who require life-sustaining trips. This includes those requiring dialysis, wound care, cancer treatments, and other medical care. Riders will need to be patient regarding pickups.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Snowy side roads, plenty of cars in ditches overnight

Most state highways and county roads are snow and ice covered since last night, with not much prospect of a quick melt from sunshine or salt in the bitter conditions today or Saturday. Interstates have more stretches of clear pavement, but be wary of sudden icy patches or snow-covered roadway....
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Winterizing on a budget: DIY tips to keep cold out

PADUCAH — With frigid temperatures and snow headed to our region Thursday afternoon, now is the time to make sure you're prepared. If you haven't winterized your home, it might be a good idea to make a few last-minute adjustments — ensuring the warm air stays in and the cold air stays out.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Another inch of snow possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Paducah is looking at the chance to get another inch of snow on Monday morning. Meteorologists say that a clipper system is expected to pass quickly through the region on Sunday night into Monday, bringing another chance for some accumulating snow and more slippery travel.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Area Motorists Are Urged to Check Their Vehicles in Advance of Arctic Air

With forecasts of an approaching Arctic cold front to the area, residents are now bracing for some of the coldest temperatures in several years. While making plans for adequate heat, food and other necessities, local residents are also encouraged to perform a much needed vehicle inspection. Terry Hornsby, at Hornsby’s...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Friday water main break impacts Hazel residents, repair duration unknown

HAZEL, KY — An early-morning water main break is impacting all Hazel South 641 Water District customers, an official tells Local 6. According to the official, crews are working to repair the water main near City Hall, but they don't currently have an estimate for when work will be completed.
HAZEL, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Morning weather: 12/22/2022

PADUCAH — A powerful Arctic cold front arrives early this afternoon, with a rapid drop in temperatures, from the 40s to 20s likely within an hour. This will be accompanied by gusty northwest wind up to 35-40 mph. Light rain will quickly change to snow once the front passes....
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Gold coins dropped in Salvation Army Kettle

MURRAY – Just in time for Christmas – and before the winter storm canceled remaining collection times – the Salvation Army received two gold coins for its Red Kettle Campaign.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Early morning electrical fire displaces 3 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Three people are displaced — but uninjured — following an early morning electrical fire in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, firefighters responded to a residential structure fire around 6 a.m. on Friday. Heavy smoke was reportedly...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
LYON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton, Kentucky house fire displaces family

BENTON, KY — Firefighting crews in Benton are responding to a house fire, the Benton Police Department posted on Friday. Police say the family in the fire has been displaced. Any injuries and the full extent of the damage are unknown at this time. "Thoughts and prayers for our...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wsiu.org

Weather Closings and Cancellations

Dangerous wind chills, snow, and arctic cold will descend on the region this week. The following businesses, schools, and organizations are closed:. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Administrative Closure begins at Noon 12/22, continues on 12/23. Effingham Unit 40: Dismissing at Noon 12/22. BUSINESSES/ORGANIZATIONS:. Bi-County Health Dept: Closing at 11am 12/22,...
CARBONDALE, IL

