Gary Tasman and the team at Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Property Southwest Florida, a full-service commercial property brokerage based in Fort Myers, have contributed $50,000 to aid in the area’s recovery. Half the donation will support the Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian Relief Fund, an effort of Collaboratory and the United Way; the remainder going to Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties. Since 2007, CPSWFL has helped to shape the landscape of Southwest Florida, and its contributions – both professionally and personally – continue to have great impact on the future of the region.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO