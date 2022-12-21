ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Reopening More About Aiding Recovery Than Attracting Tourists

While the City of Sanibel is preparing to lift the hurricane reentry pass restriction at the first of the year, reopening to the general public is more about aiding recovery than attracting visitors to the island. The beaches, boat ramp, and fishing pier are expected to be closed, if the pass restriction is lifted Jan. 2, 2023.
SANIBEL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year

Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

CROW finds temporary home at ARC in North Fort Myers

North Fort Myers’s best-known animal shelter is providing a temporary home for a Sanibel saver of animals of a different sort. The Animal Refuge Center has shared its facilities with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastating damage to Sanibel. CROW...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Guest Commentary: Conservancy of SWFL wins its Riverwalk appeal

Managing growth sustainably and preserving Southwest Florida’s remaining healthy wetlands is critical to protecting water quality, the habitats where our unique endangered species live, and for strengthening our nature-based economy. That is why the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, among several other state-wide conservation groups, joined together to support the Conservancy...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian

A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Blue Waters Development plans to include veterans component

A new development coming to Cape Coral has plans to help enrich the lives of local veterans. Blue Waters Development Group’s Victory Park, which is to include a 125-room Wyndham Green hotel, commercial space, and 100,000 square feet of medical and industrial space, is to be located adjacent from the V.A. Medical Center on Diplomat Parkway. It was designed with veterans in mind.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Property Southwest Florida supports Ian recovery efforts and economic development as region moves forward

Gary Tasman and the team at Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Property Southwest Florida, a full-service commercial property brokerage based in Fort Myers, have contributed $50,000 to aid in the area’s recovery. Half the donation will support the Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian Relief Fund, an effort of Collaboratory and the United Way; the remainder going to Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties. Since 2007, CPSWFL has helped to shape the landscape of Southwest Florida, and its contributions – both professionally and personally – continue to have great impact on the future of the region.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating body found in Caloosahatchee River

The Fort Myers Police department is investigating a body found in the Caloosahatchee River off Edwards Drive. FMPD says it does not have any details yet, and that an autopsy will be conducted in the following days. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
NAPLES, FL

