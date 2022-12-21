Read full article on original website
Rebuilding Fort Myers Beach could mean meeting FEMA flood standards
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach leaders want your future home to be ready for future flooding on the island, so they’re meeting FEMA’s Coastal Zone A standards. “What do we do about the older houses like this one here? What do we do here?...
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Reopening More About Aiding Recovery Than Attracting Tourists
While the City of Sanibel is preparing to lift the hurricane reentry pass restriction at the first of the year, reopening to the general public is more about aiding recovery than attracting visitors to the island. The beaches, boat ramp, and fishing pier are expected to be closed, if the pass restriction is lifted Jan. 2, 2023.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
Marconews.com
Collier County to build emergency berm on beaches to protect upland property post-Ian
Collier County commissioners have approved a no-bid contract to expedite the construction of an emergency berm to protect upland property left vulnerable by Hurricane Ian. At their last board meeting Dec. 13, commissioners unanimously approved the contract, recognizing the "existence of a valid public emergency." County staff added the item...
capecoralbreeze.com
CROW finds temporary home at ARC in North Fort Myers
North Fort Myers’s best-known animal shelter is providing a temporary home for a Sanibel saver of animals of a different sort. The Animal Refuge Center has shared its facilities with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastating damage to Sanibel. CROW...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Best travel options to vacation on Florida’s west coast after Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s famed vacation spots — Naples, Captiva and Sanibel Islands, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island Sound — have long been escapes from Florida’s more bustling east coast. Those areas also bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s brutal wrath on Sept....
capecoralbreeze.com
Guest Commentary: Conservancy of SWFL wins its Riverwalk appeal
Managing growth sustainably and preserving Southwest Florida’s remaining healthy wetlands is critical to protecting water quality, the habitats where our unique endangered species live, and for strengthening our nature-based economy. That is why the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, among several other state-wide conservation groups, joined together to support the Conservancy...
WINKNEWS.com
Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian
A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
Fort Myers Beach expects about half of the island's businesses to return
Business owners like Anita Cereceda said high property prices are a reason why many businesses may not return.
capecoralbreeze.com
Blue Waters Development plans to include veterans component
A new development coming to Cape Coral has plans to help enrich the lives of local veterans. Blue Waters Development Group’s Victory Park, which is to include a 125-room Wyndham Green hotel, commercial space, and 100,000 square feet of medical and industrial space, is to be located adjacent from the V.A. Medical Center on Diplomat Parkway. It was designed with veterans in mind.
capecoralbreeze.com
Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Property Southwest Florida supports Ian recovery efforts and economic development as region moves forward
Gary Tasman and the team at Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Property Southwest Florida, a full-service commercial property brokerage based in Fort Myers, have contributed $50,000 to aid in the area’s recovery. Half the donation will support the Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian Relief Fund, an effort of Collaboratory and the United Way; the remainder going to Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry counties. Since 2007, CPSWFL has helped to shape the landscape of Southwest Florida, and its contributions – both professionally and personally – continue to have great impact on the future of the region.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating body found in Caloosahatchee River
The Fort Myers Police department is investigating a body found in the Caloosahatchee River off Edwards Drive. FMPD says it does not have any details yet, and that an autopsy will be conducted in the following days. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
Disabled dolphin returns to Lee Co. after Hurricane Ian
A disabled dolphin returned to Pine Island in Lee County following Hurricane Ian, and he's actually a local celebrity.
Death investigation underway after body found in Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a death after a body was found in the Caloosahatchee River. According to FMPD, the body was found near Centennial Park. Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. No further details are available at...
Boats piling up along Charlotte County seawall after breaking loose during Ian
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Nasty boats sit stacked against the seawall in Charlotte County. They broke loose during Ian and are now eyesores crashed up by city parks. “Can’t be any good for the water, certainly not good for the scenery; it’s ugly,” Jim Salzenstein said.
Wild boar problem leaves Fort Myers residents with ravaged front yards & looming concerns
PASEO, Fla. — Many neighbors just east of Six Mile Cypress have been waking up to torn-up yards. They have noticed it happening more and more since Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, pigs are causing the damage. “They come and root for worms and different types of plants...
