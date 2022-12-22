ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt QB Nick Patti Moving On Following Sun Bowl

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGTBj_0jqtRHuv00

PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi isn’t ready to name a starter for the Sun Bowl yet, but regardless of who it is, it will be Nick Patti’s last game at Pitt.

Patti has been in Pittsburgh for four seasons, starting against Delaware in 2019 and against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl last season, and Narduzzi said that this is the end for Patti in Pittsburgh.

“(Quarterback was) a great need for us in the offseason with Nick Patti going to move on, and obviously play in the bowl game, but with Derek Kyler gone and the other move that we had there,” Narduzzi said Wednesday.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ig6xN_0jqtRHuv00

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

  • Franco Harris dies at 72, days before 50th anniversary of ‘Immaculate Reception’

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dec. 24 declared Franco Harris Day in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Christmas Eve is officially “Franco Harris Day” in the City of Pittsburgh, Mayor Ed Gainey announced. “50 years ago today Franco Harris made the immaculate reception and led the way to the Steelers winning 4 Super Bowls,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Today we honor not just his talents on the field, but his success off of it. Pittsburgh will always remember him for his generosity and kind spirit. May his memory is a blessing for all of us.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel grad Pilarski catches on with Dodgers

Not only did Fox Chapel graduate Jake Pilarski agree to sign with an MLB team, he will join one of the sport’s premier franchises. Pilarski will sign a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will report to the team’s minor-league training facility in February. Pilarski played for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

BITTER COLD EXPECTED FOR TONIGHT’S STEELERS GAME

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be frigid for tonight’s game. AccuWeather is calling for temperatures in the single digits with wind chill temperatures below zero. People are being advised to dress for the weather, and to have their digital tickets at the ready to prevent delays at the gates.
PhillyBite

What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?

- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
PITTSBURGH, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Which State Is Pittsburgh In?

Pittsburgh is known for its history, steel industry, and bridges. It is nicknamed Steel City and is home to three major league sports teams. The city has a variety of cultural activities and attractions. In the early days, Pittsburgh was part of the British colonial empire. It was one of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
113K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy