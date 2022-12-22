Pitt QB Nick Patti Moving On Following Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi isn’t ready to name a starter for the Sun Bowl yet, but regardless of who it is, it will be Nick Patti’s last game at Pitt.

Patti has been in Pittsburgh for four seasons, starting against Delaware in 2019 and against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl last season, and Narduzzi said that this is the end for Patti in Pittsburgh.

“(Quarterback was) a great need for us in the offseason with Nick Patti going to move on, and obviously play in the bowl game, but with Derek Kyler gone and the other move that we had there,” Narduzzi said Wednesday.

