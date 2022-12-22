Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
Sevier Co. 10-year-old collects hundreds of gifts for East TN Children's Hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl from Sevier County collected hundreds of gifts for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. She and her family dropped the gifts off at the hospital Friday morning. Her name is Gabrielle Hays, and she was also named the Jr. Miss Southern States in the...
KARM steps in to save elderly man's life from the cold
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened their arms even wider this Christmas season by saving an elderly man from the cold. It was around 5:30 a.m. when KARM's Director of Outreach Mychal Spence noticed the man across the warming tent on Broadway. "The elderly man was...
wvlt.tv
Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
'A Drag Queen Christmas' goes on at Tennessee Theatre despite anti-drag demonstration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Theatre hosted a performance featuring drag performers — "A Drag Queen Christmas." It was the eighth year in a row that the show has gone on, according to its website. This year, performers and organizers were faced with outrage from some groups across East Tennessee. Around 500 people attended a demonstration against the show, gathering near Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville.
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
wvlt.tv
Maryville reindeer prepare to help Santa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Santa gets ready to deliver gifts to millions of children all over the world, his reindeer are also preparing. In Maryville, there is a group of reindeer who are ready to step up in case any of the main reindeer get sick. “If Santa has...
WATE
Dog dies, home destroyed in Halls Fire
A resident is being treated for a medical issue after a fire destroyed their home in Halls this afternoon. A dog was killed in the fire, according to Rural Metro. A resident is being treated for a medical issue after a fire destroyed their home in Halls this afternoon. A dog was killed in the fire, according to Rural Metro.
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
WBIR
The magic of Glitterville shines bright in downtown Knoxville this Christmas season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Glitterville in downtown Knoxville is filled with colorful ornaments and Christmas trimmings and the whole place is glowing with festive lights for the season. The artist behind the brand is Stephen Brown who was born and raised in East Tennessee. Brown tells us he has been...
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
WBIR
10-year-old donates toys to East Tennessee Children's Hospital
10-year-old Gabby Hayes collected more than 470 toys, books and games for the hospital. The Sevier Co. native is the reigning Cosmos Southern States Junior Miss.
wvlt.tv
Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the weather gets cold, a show in Pigeon Forge that’s based on chipping wood is giving back to the community. Their entertainment is used to keep others warm. On Thursday, the lumberjacks at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud prepared for the next afternoon show...
WBIR
Hometown Spotlight: Christmas lights in Maryville
The Saunders home pulled out all the stops this Christmas season! We look into why they shine their lights every year.
Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
Knox County Rescue Squad works mission in Campbell County
A reported swift water rescue mission was underway early Friday in Campbell County.
Service & Sacrifice: A painter’s war series
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alex Dumas said the inspiration for his entire "war series" collection comes from archive photographs showing moments of struggle, camaraderie and life in the trenches. “ ... A fellow in a bunker eating a can of beans,” said Dumas describing one of the first paintings about...
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
WATE
Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Update on fatal Halls shooting from Knox County Sheriff …. Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler releases update on fatal shooting at Rural King in Halls Dec. 22, 2022. Dozens show support, protest...
Pastor leading protest against 'all-ages' Christmas drag show in TN warns of rising anti-Christian sentiment
A pastor in Knoxville, Tennessee, who is leading the charge against a Christmas drag show open to children, told Fox News Digital he believes such events are anti-Christian.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0