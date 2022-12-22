ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

wvlt.tv

Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KARM steps in to save elderly man's life from the cold

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened their arms even wider this Christmas season by saving an elderly man from the cold. It was around 5:30 a.m. when KARM's Director of Outreach Mychal Spence noticed the man across the warming tent on Broadway. "The elderly man was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'A Drag Queen Christmas' goes on at Tennessee Theatre despite anti-drag demonstration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Theatre hosted a performance featuring drag performers — "A Drag Queen Christmas." It was the eighth year in a row that the show has gone on, according to its website. This year, performers and organizers were faced with outrage from some groups across East Tennessee. Around 500 people attended a demonstration against the show, gathering near Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maryville reindeer prepare to help Santa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Santa gets ready to deliver gifts to millions of children all over the world, his reindeer are also preparing. In Maryville, there is a group of reindeer who are ready to step up in case any of the main reindeer get sick. “If Santa has...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Dog dies, home destroyed in Halls Fire

A resident is being treated for a medical issue after a fire destroyed their home in Halls this afternoon. A dog was killed in the fire, according to Rural Metro.
HALLS, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the weather gets cold, a show in Pigeon Forge that’s based on chipping wood is giving back to the community. Their entertainment is used to keep others warm. On Thursday, the lumberjacks at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud prepared for the next afternoon show...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: A painter’s war series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alex Dumas said the inspiration for his entire "war series" collection comes from archive photographs showing moments of struggle, camaraderie and life in the trenches. “ ... A fellow in a bunker eating a can of beans,” said Dumas describing one of the first paintings about...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

