Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Look: NFL Stadium Is Mostly Empty For Christmas Eve Game
Chicago Bears fans apparently don't want to spend their Christmas Eves at Soldier Field enduring frigid temperatures. Soldier Field is mostly empty just ahead of kickoff between the Bears and Bills this Saturday afternoon. The NFL clearly didn't think this one through. Most fans aren't ...
Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement
Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Jeanie Buss' Engagement
Magic Johnson took to Twitter to react to the engagement of his longtime friend/former co-worker Jeanie Buss. The Lakers legend and former president of basketball operations shared a message of congratulations for Buss on Thursday. "Congratulations to Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr on their engagement!! To my sister, @JeanieBuss, I’m...
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Reaction To Pro Bowl Announcement
Jeremy Reaves' path to the 2022 Pro Bowl is one of the most unique in the NFL. Since going unselected in the 2018 NFL Draft, Reaves has been on and off practice squads and waived on several occasions. For the first time in his NFL career, Reaves finally made the...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return
Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
Popculture
Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal
A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments
Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Look: O.J. Simpson Broke His Silence On Longtime Rumor
For years, former NFL star O.J. Simpson has been linked to Kris Jenner. Some people even wondered if he's Khloe Kardashian's biological father. During an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast, Simpson set the record straight about his rumored affair with Jenner. "The rumor ain't true," Simpson said, via Parade....
Ryan Clark Thinks It's Time For 1 NFL Team To Move On From Starting Quarterback
Ryan Clark is all the way out on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson started in a massive game for the Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and failed miserably. He ended up being benched in the second half after only completing 50% of his passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
