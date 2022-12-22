ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Shooting on Chef Menteur Highway, man hospitalized

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( WGNO ) — On Wednesday night the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 6000 block Chef Menteur highway.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 7:46 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 21), When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. At this time there are no updates on his condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

WGNO

