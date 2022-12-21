Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
capecoralbreeze.com
Guest Commentary: Conservancy of SWFL wins its Riverwalk appeal
Managing growth sustainably and preserving Southwest Florida’s remaining healthy wetlands is critical to protecting water quality, the habitats where our unique endangered species live, and for strengthening our nature-based economy. That is why the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, among several other state-wide conservation groups, joined together to support the Conservancy...
Hurricane Ian Insured Losses Near $12.6B In Florida
With the total continuing to climb, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have neared $12.6 billion, according to newly posted data on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website. The data showed an estimated $12,576,696,298 in insured losses as of Wednesday, up from $10,271,655,453 a
capecoralbreeze.com
Active Stretch launches wellness concept in Southwest Florida
The new wellness concept, Active Stretch, launched its pilot location in East Fort Myers. Active Stretch is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities who are looking to increase their mobility and flexibility, decrease pain, reduce inflammation and elevate athletic performance. “Stretching is an incredibly important part of your...
capecoralbreeze.com
Bank of America names Lee Health Foundation as Neighborhood Champion to strengthen mental health services in Southwest Florida
Bank of America announced today that Lee Health Foundation has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Southwest Florida community. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the organization will expand programs and services specifically to address the mental health needs of some of the most challenged families in Lee and Collier Counties.
capecoralbreeze.com
Blue Waters Development plans to include veterans component
A new development coming to Cape Coral has plans to help enrich the lives of local veterans. Blue Waters Development Group’s Victory Park, which is to include a 125-room Wyndham Green hotel, commercial space, and 100,000 square feet of medical and industrial space, is to be located adjacent from the V.A. Medical Center on Diplomat Parkway. It was designed with veterans in mind.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
Rebuilding Fort Myers Beach could mean meeting FEMA flood standards
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach leaders want your future home to be ready for future flooding on the island, so they’re meeting FEMA’s Coastal Zone A standards. “What do we do about the older houses like this one here? What do we do here?...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Best travel options to vacation on Florida’s west coast after Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s famed vacation spots — Naples, Captiva and Sanibel Islands, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island Sound — have long been escapes from Florida’s more bustling east coast. Those areas also bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s brutal wrath on Sept....
floridaweekly.com
Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses
If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
WINKNEWS.com
Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian
A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
capecoralbreeze.com
The Alliance for the Arts calls for artists (in Florida) to submit work to the 37th annual All Florida Juried Exhibition
The Alliance for the Arts is excited to be hosting the 37th Annual All Florida Exhibition. This annual show is the most anticipated of the year. As the name suggests, this exhibition features pieces created by artists working in a wide variety of media from all over the 65,000 square miles that make up Florida.
capecoralbreeze.com
Business Briefs – 12/23/22
Hope Chest resale store moves to new space in Cape Coral. For nearly 20 years, friends of Hope Hospice have enjoyed shopping at the Hope Chest resale store in North Fort Myers. Effective Dec. 20, the space will relocate to The Shops at Surfside at 2354 Surfside Blvd., Unit D-105, just off Veterans Parkway near the Sandoval community in Cape Coral.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Disabled dolphin returns to Lee Co. after Hurricane Ian
A disabled dolphin returned to Pine Island in Lee County following Hurricane Ian, and he's actually a local celebrity.
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples, Fort Myers among top 100 highest in state for average monthly household bills
Naples residents are spending on average a little more than $2,000 per month on their monthly household bills, while Fort Myers residents are paying $1,852 a month, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022. Ranked 65th in Florida in the cost of average monthly bills, Naples residents have an average monthly utility bill of $261. Fort Myers sits at No. 100 in average monthly bills cost and is paying an average utility bill of $319.
Wild boar problem leaves Fort Myers residents with ravaged front yards & looming concerns
PASEO, Fla. — Many neighbors just east of Six Mile Cypress have been waking up to torn-up yards. They have noticed it happening more and more since Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, pigs are causing the damage. “They come and root for worms and different types of plants...
WINKNEWS.com
Burglaries push Naples community to be safer
People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
Comments / 0