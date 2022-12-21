ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

capecoralbreeze.com

Guest Commentary: Conservancy of SWFL wins its Riverwalk appeal

Managing growth sustainably and preserving Southwest Florida’s remaining healthy wetlands is critical to protecting water quality, the habitats where our unique endangered species live, and for strengthening our nature-based economy. That is why the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, among several other state-wide conservation groups, joined together to support the Conservancy...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Active Stretch launches wellness concept in Southwest Florida

The new wellness concept, Active Stretch, launched its pilot location in East Fort Myers. Active Stretch is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities who are looking to increase their mobility and flexibility, decrease pain, reduce inflammation and elevate athletic performance. “Stretching is an incredibly important part of your...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Bank of America names Lee Health Foundation as Neighborhood Champion to strengthen mental health services in Southwest Florida

Bank of America announced today that Lee Health Foundation has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Southwest Florida community. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the organization will expand programs and services specifically to address the mental health needs of some of the most challenged families in Lee and Collier Counties.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Blue Waters Development plans to include veterans component

A new development coming to Cape Coral has plans to help enrich the lives of local veterans. Blue Waters Development Group’s Victory Park, which is to include a 125-room Wyndham Green hotel, commercial space, and 100,000 square feet of medical and industrial space, is to be located adjacent from the V.A. Medical Center on Diplomat Parkway. It was designed with veterans in mind.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year

Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses

If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian

A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Business Briefs – 12/23/22

Hope Chest resale store moves to new space in Cape Coral. For nearly 20 years, friends of Hope Hospice have enjoyed shopping at the Hope Chest resale store in North Fort Myers. Effective Dec. 20, the space will relocate to The Shops at Surfside at 2354 Surfside Blvd., Unit D-105, just off Veterans Parkway near the Sandoval community in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples, Fort Myers among top 100 highest in state for average monthly household bills

Naples residents are spending on average a little more than $2,000 per month on their monthly household bills, while Fort Myers residents are paying $1,852 a month, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022. Ranked 65th in Florida in the cost of average monthly bills, Naples residents have an average monthly utility bill of $261. Fort Myers sits at No. 100 in average monthly bills cost and is paying an average utility bill of $319.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Burglaries push Naples community to be safer

People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
NAPLES, FL

