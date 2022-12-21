Read full article on original website
Will Target Be Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? All the Details on Target’s Holiday Hours in 2022
With the holidays fast approaching, you may need to do a last-minute Target run (or two, or three) to finish gift shopping and grab any other supplies you may require for wrapping presents or cooking a holiday meal at home. But what about those very, very last-minute shopping trips? Will Target be open on Christmas Eve? Will Target be open on Christmas Day?
From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season
Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights. Here’s How to Recycle Them Instead.
Before you toss out your old holiday lighting that no longer works, wait! We have some great news: There are ways to recycle (and even upcycle, if you’re feeling creative) your old Christmas lights. By being resourceful and thoughtful, you can help ensure any reusable parts don’t end up in a landfill.
