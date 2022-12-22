ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Missouri winter weather latest

Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews battle frigid temps, house fire in Cape Girardeau

The latest on winter weather in Missouri. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than 2,000 customers without power in Cape Girardeau. 1 dead, 3 injured after...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Most power restored in Cape Girardeau

While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken water main. It happened this morning on Eastview Court near the Power Plant.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Winter conditions in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While some of it is dying down, snowy weather continues in some of the Heartland. In Cape Girardeau, the Director of Public Works is wanting everyone to stay safe. Stan Polivick warns that while salt is being used, even that has it’s limits when battling...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo.

Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Ky Gov. Beshear urges people to...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Crews battle fire, frigid temps in Pinckneyville, Ill.

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Pinckneyville, Ill. have been fighting a fire in the freezing cold for several hours. According to Pinckneyville Fire Captain Curtis Miller, they responded to a fire at the White Rabbit antique shop, in front of the fire department, on Thursday evening. He said the...
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Overnight house fire on Benton Street in Cape Girardeau

Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. While many of us stay inside during the cold, first responders have to go out to protect the public. Crews repair broken water main in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Challenges of working in the cold

Most of the power has been restored to Cape Girardeau after more than 2000 Ameren customers were without power this morning from the winter storm. Crews repair broken water main in Jackson, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In Jackson, city officials say repairs have been made to a broken...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

3 people displaced by fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews fought a house fire on S. Benton Street in bitterly cold temperatures early Friday morning. According to the fire department, no injuries were reported; however, three people were displaced by the fire. It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23. According to a...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Group pays off mortgage on home of fallen Mo. trooper in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. According to a release from the foundation, Trooper Lonnie Lejeune died on December 10, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland residents share their favorite Christmas lights displays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Wondering where you can catch some light displays this Christmas Eve?. Residents throughout the Heartland shared their favorite spots in responses to our Facebook page. Click the link and check out what others have to say. Did your favorite spot make the list?. If not,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Christmas Day meal at Clippard Elementary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some people aren’t able to celebrate Christmas the same way as others. To help those who need a Christmas lunch, Clippard Elementary is offering a free meal. On Christmas Day this Sunday, Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Mo., will be hosting a free event....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Holiday Hijinks: “Grinch” arrested by Advance Police Department

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Advance Police Department got into the holiday spirit with a recent video to their Facebook page. The “Grinch” has been booked after allegedly stealing Christmas presents. “We received a call about someone stealing Christmas presents,” the post says. “We saw the Grinch walking...
ADVANCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy