Yakima, WA

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

By Erin Wencl
 6 days ago

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions.

The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following:

  • Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following counties: Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Umatilla, Morrow
  • Dangerous temperatures: If you are unable to find shelter, the temperatures could pose a significant risk to your life
  • Winter storm: Snow and a wintery mix could impact several counties in the valley. Some areas could see up to seven inches of snow or freezing rain and it would make travel treacherous

ALERT DAY – PLAN YOUR DAY

Temperatures will be in the negative digits. During this time, it is crucial to remember your Ps: People, Pets, Pipes. Check on your neighbors and loved ones to make sure they have heat and are okay. Bring your pets inside or make sure they have adequate shelter from the wind and snow. Know how to shut off your water valves to avoid pipes from bursting if necessary. If you need to learn more, KAPP KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald has what you need to know here .

When temps are in single digits and lower, minimize travel and stay indoors. If you have to travel, make sure you have a winter survival kit in your vehicle. Before you leave, check your tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater and defroster to make sure everything is in working order.

🚨ALERT DAY TIP: It cannot be stressed enough that a winter survival kit should be in your vehicle EVEN if you are just traveling a few miles to work or home. A car breakdown or dead battery can happen at any time.

WINTER CAR SURVIVAL KIT:

  • Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries
  • Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets
  • Windshield scraper
  • Shovel
  • Multi-tool (Swiss Army Knife)
  • Battery-powered radio with extra batteries
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Water and snack food (beef jerky, granola, nuts, dried fruit, peanut butter, hard candy)
  • First aid kit with any necessary medications and a pocket knife
  • Tow chains or rope
  • Tire chains
  • Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair
  • Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice
  • Booster cables with fully charged battery or jumper cables
  • Hazard or other reflectors
  • Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, and/or emergency flares
  • Road maps
  • Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

If you are driving in winter conditions and your car breaks down or you go off the road, walking to get help could put you more at risk. Assess the situation before leaving your vehicle. With freezing temperatures, unless your vehicle could be a hazard, you need to use it for shelter. If you stay with your vehicle, make sure to clear the area around your tailpipe from debris and snow before you keep your car running for heat.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is also in effect starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The wind chill can take temps down as low as -20 degrees. If you have to be outside, make sure you are prepared and dressed for the weather. The National Weather Service offered information on how to stay safe if you need to be outdoors during frigid cold:

  • Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.
  • Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
  • Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
  • Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

🚨ALERT DAY TIP: If you are doing strenuous outdoor activities in the extreme cold, don’t wear cotton clothing. Once wet, cotton takes a long time to dry and will keep you from getting warm. Wear synthetic fabrics that will wick moisture from your skin and dry quickly.

If you need a place to go, there are several warming shelters available throughout the valley. Know and understand the dangers of hypothermia.

WARMING SHELTERS

Benton City

Mid-Columbia Libraries: 810 Horne Drive, 509-588-6471

  • Tuesday –  Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. -4 p.m.
  • CLOSED DECEMBER 24

Ellensburg

Hal Holmes Community Center: 209 North Ruby Street

  • Wednesday, December 21 – Friday, December 23
  • 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Free Wi-Fi, charging devices, movies and news

Kennewick

Mid-Columbia Libraries – Keewaydin: 405 South Dayton Street, 509-586-3156

  • Monday – Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • CLOSED: DECEMBER 24 – DECEMBER 26, JANUARY 2

Columbia Center Mall: 1321 North Columbia Center Boulevard, 509-783-2108

  • December 20 – December 23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • December 24: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • December 26: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • CLOSED: DECEMBER 25

Pasco

Tri-City Union Gospel Mission: Open when temperature drops below 32F, 509-547-2112

  • Men’s Shelter: 221 South 4th Avenue – Open 24 Hours
  • Women’s Shelter: 110 North 2nd Avenue – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mid-Columbia Libraries – Pasco: 1320 West Hopkins Street, 509-545-1019

  • Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • CLOSED: DECEMBER 24 – DECEMBER 25, JANUARY 1

Mid-Columbia Libraries – West Pasco: 7525 Wrigley Drive, 509-546-8055

  • Monday – Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • CLOSED: DECEMBER 24 – DECEMBER 25, JANUARY 1

Prosser

Mid-Columbia Libraries: 902 7th Street, 509-786-2533

  • Monday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • CLOSED: DECEMBER 24 – DECEMBER 26

Richland

Richland Public Library: 955 Northgate Drive, 509-942-7454

  • Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • CLOSED: DECEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 26, JANUARY 1-JANUARY 2

Richland Community Center: 500 Amon Park Drive, 509-942-7529

  • Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • CLOSED: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 2

Toppenish

Camp Hope: 508 West 1st Avenue, 509-424-1228

  • Open 24 hours
  • 7 days a week
  • Ages 18 and older
  • Families with children allowed
  • Pets allowed

Wapato

Noah’s Ark: 117 East 2nd Street, 509-877-6337

  • Overnight shelter, but stops accepting people at 9 p.m.
  • 7 days a week
  • Ages 18 and older

West Richland

Mid-Columbia Libraries – West Richland: 3803 West Van Giesen Street, 509-967-3191

  • Monday – Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • CLOSED: DECEMBER 24 – DECEMBER 25, JANUARY 1

Yakima

Camp Hope: 2300 East Birch Street, 509-424-1228

  • Open 24 hours
  • 7 days a week
  • Ages 18 and older
  • Families with children allowed
  • Pets allowed

Rod’s House: 204 South Naches Avenue, 509-424-1228

  • Day shelter, but individuals may also be referred to an overnight shelter at Days Inn
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Ages 18 – 24

Union Gospel Mission: 1300 North 1st Street, 509-424-1228

  • Overnight shelter
  • Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
  • Check-in times 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Ages 18 and older
  • Families with children allowed
  • ID may be required

USING A GENERATOR

Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if the doors and windows are open. Generators are to be used outside, at least 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows. If you are using a generator, make sure there are working carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and especially outside sleeping areas. If the alarm goes off, get to an area that has fresh air like an open window or outside. Call 911 immediately.

🚨ALERT DAY TIP: Check your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. The danger of CO poisoning is greater during winter storms when doors and windows stay closed and fireplaces and gas heaters are in use. You can also be exposed to deadly CO levels when warming up your car in the garage or when snow covers your tail pipe.

USING A SPACE HEATER

If you have to use a space heater for warmth, choose a safe product. Don’t bargain hunt and look for a product that has been tested by a third party for safety. There will be a UL listing or UL rating on the device. Look for a device that has an automatic shut-off if it is tipped over or is overheating. Never plug a space heater into a power strip or extension cord. Do not leave it unattended, including going to sleep. Don’t trust the timers as that can provide a false sense of security. Always make sure you have battery operated smoke detectors that you are monitoring with frequent checks.

