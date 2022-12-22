‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need.

“We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at … and we’ll go out and contact them,” Camp Hope Director Mike Kay said.

Kay said they’ve been out for days, contact people living unsheltered and trying to take them somewhere where they’ll be safe from the elements, but some don’t want to go to a shelter.

“We’ve heard of houses burning down at abandoned houses, where people are trying to stay warm,” Kay said. “My biggest fear is that they’re gonna hurt themselves or others, thinking they have no other options, when they do have options.”

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said people can get hypothermia when it’s 40 to 50 degrees outside, especially if they get wet, they’re sick or they’re ill-prepared for the elements.

“When we get temperatures like this, of course, it can be more drastic, simply because it doesn’t take quite as long for the body temperature to drop,” Curtice said.

Every year, Curtice said the county sees anywhere from two to four people die from exposure. He said that’s what led to the death of a man living without shelter in the Lower Yakima Valley just last month.

That’s why Kay and his team are driving around not just Yakima, but in areas like White Swan, where people have fewer shelter options and a long way to go to get somewhere warm.

“People could die,” Kay said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can so they can have a safe place to go.”

The only shelters currently accepting single adults in the Lower Valley are Noah’s Ark in Wapato and the temporary emergency shelter Camp Hope is running in Toppenish.

“It was built for 60; we’re sleeping 66,” Kay said. “So we’re gonna get creative in the day room, where we’re going to bring out some different mattresses, sleeping bags, blankets, you know, all that kind of stuff so that somebody will have a warm place to go.”

In Yakima, people living without shelter can go to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission on North First Street or find shelter across from the Yakima Area Arboretum, near the U-Haul building, where Camp Hope is located.

Camp Hope has the capacity to fit up to 250 people, but Kay said they’re getting close to reaching their limit.

“I just spoke with my case manager and we have two men’s beds available,” Kay said. “And then we have, I think seven young ladies’ beds available as well.”

Another resource in Yakima, specifically for young adults ages 18 to 24, is the Rod’s House young adult extreme winter weather shelter at the Days Inn on North First Street.

Rod’s House acting executive director Brian Ahern said the shelter has helped 42 young people since it opened Nov. 1 and due to the pressing need for shelter, has been able to extend its hours.

“Right now, a young person can check in at 4 p.m. at the Days Inn and they don’t have to check out until 10am the next morning,” Ahern said. “At that point, we are able to offer them bus tickets to get to our day resource center on Naches, where we will have a warming station.”

Rod’s House is in need of food donations, meal partners and any cold weather gear that people can donate for the young adults they serve.

See a young adult in need of shelter or assistance? Call Rod’s House at 425-243-4577.

Camp Hope needs cold weather clothing like sweatshirts and jackets, sleeping bags and as Kay puts it: “blankets, blankets, blankets and more blankets.”

But if people in the community do nothing else, outreach teams ask that people keep a look out for anyone who looks like they don’t have a place to go to get warm and call to let them know where they can send help.

Kay said even if someone declines a ride to a shelter, contacting them in the first place can make a huge difference. They can warm up in an outreach vehicle, eat some hot soup or drink hot chocolate and talk about their options.

“Anything we can do to help keep these people nice and safe,” Kay said.

