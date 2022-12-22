ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

‘People could die’: Yakima homeless shelters seek help as temperatures plummet

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3PR3_0jqtQOCd00

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Every year, a handful of people experiencing homelessness in Yakima County die of exposure and with an expected low of -8 degrees Wednesday night, homeless outreach teams are asking people to call when they see someone in need.

“We want you to call our phone number, 509-424-1228, just tell them what you saw, where you’re at … and we’ll go out and contact them,” Camp Hope Director Mike Kay said.

Kay said they’ve been out for days, contact people living unsheltered and trying to take them somewhere where they’ll be safe from the elements, but some don’t want to go to a shelter.

“We’ve heard of houses burning down at abandoned houses, where people are trying to stay warm,” Kay said. “My biggest fear is that they’re gonna hurt themselves or others, thinking they have no other options, when they do have options.”

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said people can get hypothermia when it’s 40 to 50 degrees outside, especially if they get wet, they’re sick or they’re ill-prepared for the elements.

“When we get temperatures like this, of course, it can be more drastic, simply because it doesn’t take quite as long for the body temperature to drop,” Curtice said.

Every year, Curtice said the county sees anywhere from two to four people die from exposure. He said that’s what led to the death of a man living without shelter in the Lower Yakima Valley just last month.

That’s why Kay and his team are driving around not just Yakima, but in areas like White Swan, where people have fewer shelter options and a long way to go to get somewhere warm.

“People could die,” Kay said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can so they can have a safe place to go.”

The only shelters currently accepting single adults in the Lower Valley are Noah’s Ark in Wapato and the temporary emergency shelter Camp Hope is running in Toppenish.

“It was built for 60; we’re sleeping 66,” Kay said. “So we’re gonna get creative in the day room, where we’re going to bring out some different mattresses, sleeping bags, blankets, you know, all that kind of stuff so that somebody will have a warm place to go.”

In Yakima, people living without shelter can go to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission on North First Street or find shelter across from the Yakima Area Arboretum, near the U-Haul building, where Camp Hope is located.

Camp Hope has the capacity to fit up to 250 people, but Kay said they’re getting close to reaching their limit.

“I just spoke with my case manager and we have two men’s beds available,” Kay said. “And then we have, I think seven young ladies’ beds available as well.”

Another resource in Yakima, specifically for young adults ages 18 to 24, is the Rod’s House young adult extreme winter weather shelter at the Days Inn on North First Street.

Rod’s House acting executive director Brian Ahern said the shelter has helped 42 young people since it opened Nov. 1 and due to the pressing need for shelter, has been able to extend its hours.

“Right now, a young person can check in at 4 p.m. at the Days Inn and they don’t have to check out until 10am the next morning,” Ahern said. “At that point, we are able to offer them bus tickets to get to our day resource center on Naches, where we will have a warming station.”

Rod’s House is in need of food donations, meal partners and any cold weather gear that people can donate for the young adults they serve.

See a young adult in need of shelter or assistance? Call Rod’s House at 425-243-4577.

Camp Hope needs cold weather clothing like sweatshirts and jackets, sleeping bags and as Kay puts it: “blankets, blankets, blankets and more blankets.”

But if people in the community do nothing else, outreach teams ask that people keep a look out for anyone who looks like they don’t have a place to go to get warm and call to let them know where they can send help.

Kay said even if someone declines a ride to a shelter, contacting them in the first place can make a huge difference. They can warm up in an outreach vehicle, eat some hot soup or drink hot chocolate and talk about their options.

“Anything we can do to help keep these people nice and safe,” Kay said.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Juilie Muir
2d ago

We go through this every year. No one should be on the streets just because they can not afford the high cost of rent. Allot of these people are disabled and many are old and sick. There is a 4 year waiting list for housing. TELL ME HOW THAT IS OK!

Reply(1)
3
Related
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

"This will kill people out here tonight," frigid temps put homeless in danger

As temperatures drop, many have heaters and blankets they can depend on to stay warm, but those facing homelessness bracing this winter freeze, have almost nothing. "This will kill people out here tonight," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Yakima Union Gospel Mission. "We've got to make sure that they know that they've got a place where they can come in."
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Astria Toppenish announces immediate stop to labor & delivery services

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Toppenish Hospital has announced an immediate stop to labor and delivery services, effective as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Any expectant mothers in labor who arrive at the hospital will be now be diverted to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital or another hospital of their choosing. Astria Toppenish Hospital had planned to permanently close their...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast

REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Kittitas County reports flu death

ELLENSBURG - The flu has claimed another life in north central Washington in 2022. On Wednesday, the Kittitas County Health District announced that one of its residents recently succumbed to influenza. Kittitas County has only had four known flu deaths within the last five years. Kittitas County Health Officer Mark...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

What We Don’t See in Yakima Is Good For Our Safety

It's called critical infrastructure and it's likely you won't find map to show you where the infrastructure in located in Yakima County. Security is the number one reason why important sites and systems aren't located on maps or online. The move to protect sensitive areas started after 9/11. The term...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Dollar Trees Introducing ‘Plus': Items for 3, 4 & 5 Dollars!

"Thanks, Trump!" Said my one friend while we were at the West Valley Dollar Tree in Yakima, Washington. "How long has he been out of office, and you're still obsessing about him? He's living rent-free in your mind! Besides, all the prices skyrocketing is happening on Biden's watch," said my other friend. I hate politics, so I decided to shut the conversation down, "Hey! It's Christmas time! Save that talk and debate for your awkward family dinner on Sunday!" Luckily, that made us all laugh.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Flu deaths reported in Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas Counties, health officials urging vaccinations

WASHINGTON – This story has been updated to reflect Franklin County is reporting its first flu death. The Benton-Franklin Health District reported Wednesday a man in his 90s has died from the flu. It is the first flu-associated death in the bi-county area in 2022. Flu deaths have been reported in Yakima and Kittitas Counties, according to the health districts...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Accused driver in deadly car v tree crash blames girlfriend, documents say

YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver suspected of crashing into a tree on Lincoln Avenue in a collision that killed one woman and injured another appeared in the Yakima County Court on December 20, according to court documents. Shane Dillian Kroeger, 25, made a preliminary appearance in court and was...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Snow or No? Weather Prediction for Christmas in the Yakima Valley

Is It Going to Snow on Christmas in the Yakima Valley?. That is the question I am sure young and old find themselves asking every single year. You grow up watching films that feature Christmas miracles taking place as the first snowflakes begin to fall all around them. Bridget Jones was willing to run around in her undies while snow fell to make sure that her love interest knew, she too was in love with him, "just the way he is".
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

County Commissioners looking to replace Sheriff's office

YAKIMA COUNTY-- County Commissioners are looking into replacing the building that currently houses the Yakima County Sheriff's Department. In their legislative priorities for 2023, commissioners are requesting $2 million dollars from the state to design a new law enforcement facility. This project would combine emergency response facilities into one building...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Powering through potential power outages

YAKIMA, Wash, – With Winter Storm Warnings in place for the coming weekend, power outages become a concern for many who could be left stranded in the cold. While there may be no way to prevent an outage outright, there are ways to protect yourself and your home without power.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Airport Grants Jet Access with Luxurious First-Class Section January 9

Last year we were all hit with terrible news about Yakima's airport dropping flights that would leave in the morning and return late evening, leaving Yakima travelers with only one option daily in the early afternoon. Myself and many travelers have lamented that with the early afternoon flight to Seattle it doesn't leave much room to connect anywhere else in the same day so many of us are forced to drive to Tri-Cities to travel out. And I've spoken to so many on the Tri-Cities flights who are from Yakima and there for the same reason I am, but I digress.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy