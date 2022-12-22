After a nail-biting 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals in Arizona on Christmas night, here are the Bucs’ most impressive players from Week 16:. White became the life of the party on Sunday night, rattling off big run after big run almost from the jump of the game. It started on the first drive, when White had back-to-back runs of 18 and seven yards, respectively. For the game, the rookie had seven carries for 36 yards, which was good for 5.1 yards per carry. He was able to add four catches on as many targets for 17 yards and a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown that got the Bucs within three points.

