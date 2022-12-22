Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Bucs Monday Mailbag: Leftwich’s Days Are Likely Numbered
Pewter Report
Bucs Record Watch 2022: Week 16 vs. Cardinals
The Bucs will play their final game of the 2022 calendar year on Sunday night when they square off with the Cardinals in Arizona. This primetime matchup was supposed to be a marquee headliner of the NFL’s Christmas slate, but both teams have fallen below expectations this season. Nonetheless, Tampa Bay has plenty to play for as it looks to set up a chance to clinch the division to start 2023.
Pewter Report
Bucs OT Injured During Week 16 vs. Cardinals
When it rains it pours for the Bucs. On the first play of the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, Bucs left tackle Josh Wells went down with a lower body injury. Wells, who is in his eighth year out of James Madison, had to be carted off the field after seemingly injuring his knee while pass blocking. Wells was quickly ruled out after limping to the X-Ray room.
Pewter Report
Bucs RB Dealing With Previously Undisclosed Injury
Following a game where he was the absolute workhorse of the Bucs offense, running back Leonard Fournette disclosed on Twitter that he has been dealing with a very painful injury while trying to help his team make the playoffs. In a since-deleted tweet, Fournette disclosed that part of the reason it looks like he has not been able to run with the speed and acceleration he and Bucs fans would like him to is due to a Lisfranc injury he has been suffering through.
Pewter Report
Week 16 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs at Cardinals
Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Pewter Report
Bucs Are In Their Endgame Now
The fate of the Bucs’ season comes down to three games. They’ve stumbled to a 6-8 record through 14 games, but thanks to playing in a weak NFC South, they still lead the division by a game and control their own destiny. There are three games left —...
Pewter Report
Bucs CB Davis Gave Bengals WR Chase Fits
When the Bucs faced the Bengals last week it provided the defense with the opportunity to see one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL in JaMarr Chase. Since entering the league in 2021 Chase ranks 14th in receptions (152), sixth in receiving yards (2,336), fifth in receiving yards per game (86.5), and third in touchdowns (21). Between his obvious talent and the symbiotic connection he has with his quarterback Joe Burrow, Chase has vaulted himself quickly into the conversation for one of the Top 10 receivers in the league.
Pewter Report
Bucs Save Christmas With 19-16 Overtime Win Over Cardinals
Looking to avoid a third straight loss, the Bucs headed to Arizona for a Christmas night matchup with the Cardinals. And like they’ve done so many times before, the Bucs stumbled and stumbled all night long only to pull out a 19-16 overtime win thanks to late heroics from Tom Brady and a game-winning 40-yard field goal from Ryan Succop.
Pewter Report
Bucs at Cardinals: Most Impressive Players In Week 16
After a nail-biting 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals in Arizona on Christmas night, here are the Bucs’ most impressive players from Week 16:. White became the life of the party on Sunday night, rattling off big run after big run almost from the jump of the game. It started on the first drive, when White had back-to-back runs of 18 and seven yards, respectively. For the game, the rookie had seven carries for 36 yards, which was good for 5.1 yards per carry. He was able to add four catches on as many targets for 17 yards and a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown that got the Bucs within three points.
Pewter Report
Bucs QB Brady Gives Wisdom, Echoes Resiliency
Thursday is the day the media gets the chance to interview Bucs quarterback Tom Brady at his weekly press conference. While a more light-hearted video came out on the team’s YouTube channel earlier in the day for his Armchair QB series, his press conferences always seem to evoke themes of wisdom and life lessons. Maybe it is because he is a 45-year-old quarterback with 23 years of NFL knowledge, or maybe it is his true calling to be a wise man sitting atop a mountain peak.
Pewter Report
Bucs LB White Continues To Improve From Midseason
Sample sizes are a funny thing. The smaller they are the more pronounced the conclusions we can make from them. But boy can small sample sizes make fools of us all. Myself included. Take my evaluations this year of Bucs linebacker Devin White for instance. After a very good training camp and a solid first two games of the season I penned this doozy of a piece.
