Effective: 2022-12-24 02:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging 5 below zero to 5 above zero. * WHERE...All portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in frost bite or hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO