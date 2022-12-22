Mayor Adams, Giants RB Saquon Barkley hand out Christmas gifts to NYC kids

Mayor Eric Adams gave kids a “Giant” Christmas surprise Wednesday when he handed out gifts at a Manhattan community center with NFL running back Saquon Barkley.

The mayor and the pro bowl Giants player passed out Polar Express trains, Nerf guns, Barbie dolls and other toys to about 40 families that live in a nearby Lower East Side homeless shelter.

On top of the gifts Barkley passed out, he also came with a special message for the kids facing tough times.

“My message to them is you can do whatever you want,” Barkley told The Post. “I truly believe in that, whatever you want to accomplish — whether you want to be an NFL player, if you want to be a doctor, if you want to be the first person to land on Mars.

“I really feel like all of that is possible if you have the right mindset, surround yourself with the right people, and have a never quit mentality.”

Saquon Barkley and Mayor Eric Adams attend a gift-giving ceremony for kids in the shelter system at the Henry Street Settlement in Manhattan on Wednesday. Daniel William McKnight

Barkley touched on his own struggles and adversities, but credited his “amazing parents” who did their best to “keep a roof over my head and food on the table.” Growing up, Barkley and his family – like the families he met Wednesday evening – were homeless for about eight months when he was in elementary school.

“But all of this is really about giving back. I think God put me in a position to have impact and make change,” Barkley said. “I want to use that. I want to inspire people. I want to inspire the next generation.”

The star player, who has more than 1,000 rushing yards this season and nine running touchdowns for the 8-5-1 Giants , is a candidate for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his immense contributions off the gridiron.

Adams told The Post he believes the visit from Barkley inspired others that are struggling to look to a brighter future.

“What Saquon’s story represents is the number of students and young people that have fallen off the path,” Adams said. “When you have someone that lived in a homeless shelter, had some troubled times and he comes and talks to young people who are going through that — it says ‘where you are is not who you are.’”

The community center where the gifts were given out used to be a firehouse but was vacant after 9-11 because new trucks were too big to squeeze inside. The Henry Street Settlement bought the empty location from the city for $1 and renovated the space as a gathering spot for the neighborhood.

Kids at the local center were all smiles during the visit from Barkley and Adams. Daniel William McKnight

The center assists Lower East Side residents with food stamps, childcare, mental health services and other resources.

On Wednesday, the community center got a helping hand from the Giants’ star player.

“Kudos to the Giants for showing how important it is for their players to not to be only solid on the field but what you do in the field of life,” Adams said.

“And by having him here today you can not imagine how much these children are going to remember that and they are going to now say ‘Yes I can do it as well.’”